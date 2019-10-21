× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group

Jazz Arts Group presents Amizade: An Evening with Peplowski & Figueiredo Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.

Figueiredo and Peplowski take the stage to bring amizade, which means friendship in Portuguese, to life. The jazz, bossa nova artist, Figueiredo has released 19 recordings on three DVDs. He's known for his talent in guitar and unique style.

Peplowski, from Cleveland, Ohio, has been all around the world to perform his music. He has worked with renowned names such as Peggy Lee, Madonna, Woody Allen and more.