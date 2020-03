Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Speakeasy Hot Jazz featuring Ian Finkel and Tony Glausi on March 12.

Speakeasies are supposed to be hush, hush, but this show certainly isn't. Trumpeter Tony Glausi and xylophone expert Ian Finkel perform a musical take on what sounds were hot during the roaring '20s.

Enter below for Speakeasy Hot Jazz! The show runs from March 12-15 at various times at the Southern Theatre.