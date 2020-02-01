× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group Columbus

Columbus Jazz Orchestra's MODERN ROMANCE featuring Bria Skonberg is coming to the Southern Theatre Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

This shining trumpeter and vocalist actually appeared at the Lincoln Theatre in 2014 as a young artist on the rise. It's no surprise since then she's become a sensation in the jazz community all around the world.

During MODERN ROMANCE, Skonberg will perform songs from the great American songbook and dazzle the audience with original compositions.

For tickets or more information, click here!