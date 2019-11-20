CityScene Magazine's 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

'Tis the season to be jolly! Fa la la la la, la la la lots of giveaways.

We wanted to celebrate the holidays with a 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway! Every day for 12 days, we'll reach out to a winner of one of our giveaway gifts. PLUS, with every submission we receive, we'll add a non-perishable item to our donation to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

ARE YOU MERRY?

Check out the scheduled list of giveaways so you know when to enter! Winners will be notified on the date specified.

*Note: you must be 21+ to enter our giveaway.

Courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

On the first day of Christmas...

Dec. 2 - Family four-pack of tickets to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical presented by CAPA + Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Holiday Collection

On the second day of Christmas...

Dec. 3 - Tickets to BalletMet The Nutcracker courtesy of Shadowbox Live + Aladdins gift card

On the third day of Christmas...

Courtesy of The Market Italian Village

Dec. 4 - The Market Italian Village gift basket

On the fourth day of Christmas...

cosi

Dec. 5 - COSI tickets + Dublin Chamber of Commerce gift basket

On the fifth day of Christmas...

Courtesy of Sarah Togni

Dec. 6 - Tickets to A Magical Cirque Christmas presented by CAPA.

On the sixth day of Christmas...

The Peanut Shoppe

Dec. 9 - Peanut Shoppe Columbus gift basket

On the seventh day of Christmas...

Courtesy Grahm S. Jones

Dec. 10 - Stauf's Coffee Roasters gift basket + tickets to Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

On the eighth day of Christmas...

Crimson Cup Coffee Shop

Dec. 11 - Crimson Cup Coffee Shop gift basket

On the ninth day of Christmas...

Dec. 12 - DOUBLE GIFTS: Workout + Go Out

Workout: HITT the Game, RXSG Rapid Fit Jump Rope, Somasole Gym in a Bag, Cabeau neck pillow

Go Out: Necklace from Mainstream Boutique, candle from Fresh Crafts, makeup from Nuest Cosmetics, lip mends from soapcreek company

On the tenth day of Christmas...

Dec. 13 - Tickets to Disney on Ice courtesy of Shadowbox Live + Cameron Mitchell gift card

On the eleventh day of Christmas...

Dec. 16 - Family pack of tickets to A Dickens Christmas courtesy of Shadowbox Live + Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse gift card

On the twelveth day of Christmas...

Dec. 17 - Ricart Automotive Sparkle Day + Candado Tacos gift card