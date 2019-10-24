Cheryl's Cookies Halloween Basket

×
Photo courtesy of Cheryl's Cookies
BOO!
Cheryl's Cookies is the spot for Halloween treats, spooky sweets and ghastly grub.
We're excited to give away one Halloween basket of Cherly's treats, filled to the brim with frosted cut-out cookies, gourmet bites, peanut butter chocolate chip oat cookies, butter shortread and more.
Enter now and treat yourself to scary-delicious cookies!
Below is the full contents:
- 15 Butter Shortbread Cookies
- 4 Chocolate Pretzel Clusters
- 4 Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles
- 4 Snack Size Fudge Brownies
- 3 Pumpkin Cake Slices
- 3 Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- 2 Peanut Butter Monster Cookies
- 1 Fudge Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookie
- 1 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
- 1 Fudge Buttercream Frosted Peanut Butter Cookie
- 1 Fudge Buttercream Frosted Devil’s Food Cookie
×