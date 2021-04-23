Working out in Westerville

With warm weather finally here, we can get out into the fresh air and work out. The best way to ensure you’ll have a successful outdoor sweat session is to plan ahead and know what you’re going to do.

For cardio, determine in advance the length or duration of your walk or run. You’ll be less likely to cut it short if you’ve identified what you’d like to accomplish ahead of time. If long runs aren’t for you or you prefer to do a workout that targets your entire body, then try this strength training circuit that can be done using only your body weight and a park bench.

High plank, knee to elbow

Begin in a high plank position with your palms firmly planted on your mat (or the ground). Bring your right knee to your right elbow, return to the start position, then bring your left knee to your left elbow, completing the movement on the other side.

Bench step-ups

Make sure your bench is sturdy and can support your body weight, then firmly plant your foot onto the bench and step up, straightening your top leg. Return to the start position and repeat for 15 reps on each leg.

Triceps bench dips

Place your palms on the bench with your fingers wrapping over the front edge of the bench seat. Plant your feet on the ground and hover your hips. Your knees can be bent. Bend at your elbows and lower your body down, then rise up and straighten your arms with your shoulders stacked over your elbows and wrist. Repeat 15 reps.

Incline push-ups

Facing the bench, place your palms on the bench in a high plank position. Bend at your elbows and lower your body down toward the bench, keeping your body in line. Return to the start position. Repeat 15 reps.

Squat to reverse lunge

Stand with your feet hip width apart. Bending at your knees, drop your hips down and back, keeping your feet firmly planted. Return to the start position then step your right foot back, coming into a lunge position. Return back to the start position and repeat this lunge on the other leg. Repeat this three-part exercise completing 15 total reps (or the amount that is appropriate for you).

Once you complete these five exercises, walk or jog a lap around the area in which you are training. Complete three to five rounds of this circuit or do as many rounds as possible for 30 minutes.

This is a balanced circuit that will challenge both your upper and lower body while incorporating bursts of cardiovascular exercise for both heart health and maximizing your caloric burn. This workout is also easy to adjust to make it more or less difficult. Simply swap out the exercises that aren’t right for you or add reps or dumbbells to increase the intensity.

Yolanda Rooney is a certified personal trainer, registered yoga teacher and public speaker. She developed a group fusion method of training called Tiger Yoga and trains privately at Infinity Fitness in Westerville.