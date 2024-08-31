Women and girls' wrestling takes over Westerville

Can you smell what the girls’ wrestling teams are cooking?

When you think of girls’ sports; volleyball, soccer and cheerleading are commonly mentioned. But, following the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA)’s sanctioning of girls’ wrestling in 2022, there’s more room for young girls in the male-dominated sport than ever before.

A girl's world

Marvet Hejazin, a Westerville North alum and wrestler at Otterbein University, recounts her wrestling experience starting during her junior year of high school.

“You never want to do something just because someone else is doing it, you should do it because you like it. Why hold yourself back because it’s not something that everybody does?” Hejazin says.

She finished her first season with a win-loss record of 25-5, an astounding score for a first-year wrestler.

“The mental aspect comes in so much. It helps if you get your mind right and the rest will follow,” Hejazin says. “It teaches you to follow through and gives you mental preparation.”

It’s no wonder that girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing sport for high school students across the nation. The OHSAA sanctioning helps create a comfortable environment for girls, especially at a pivotal time in their lives where they may suffer from self-esteem issues. Wrestling can be a helpful aid in boosting their confidence.

“I think the benefit is really the competitive nature and doing something that’s outside of the box of what has been going on for years,” Kenny Farrow, a wrestling coach at Westerville North, says. “Being part of something new and realizing they are just as competitive, hardworking, and loyal teammates as any boys’ team out there, it’s nice seeing young ladies who are unfamiliar with the sport begin and fall into our program and philosophy.”

All for one, one for all

Given how individual the sport is, wrestling offers the freedom to explore personal boundaries and limits while also cheering on teammates.

“You practice together, you’re there for one another, but once it comes time to actually wrestle, you’re out there on your own,” Pete Wegley, Walnut Springs M.S. coach and science teacher, says. “So, you get out of it what you put into it.”

If students are willing to put in the effort, there are valuable lessons to be learned about comparing yourself to others and the responsibilities of a wrestler.

“I think the kids that are going through wrestling, with the discipline that is in it, are going to have an advantage,” Wegley says. “I tell them all the time: you’re nervous when you do a test, you’re nervous when you wrestle. At least when you’re doing a test, no one’s out there trying to rip your head off,” he laughs.

While wrestling in front of an audience can be nerve-wracking for new athletes, the more they successfully work at it, the less worrisome it becomes. Staying cool, calm and collected on the mat is key for a successful match, and that’s a mantra wrestlers take with them beyond their matches.

Girls just wanna have fun

With the 2024-2025 school year kicking off, Otterbein University begins its first official girls’ wrestling season.

After the prospective athletes worked tirelessly at wrestling camps over the summer, the team, led by Associate Head Coach, Chris Kline, is ready and eager to take on this season.

“I’m excited for the competing aspect because I’ve been away from it for so long,” Hejazin says. “When you’re with a team, it’s like your second family. Everybody’s so nice.”

Earlier this year, Otterbein announced Leilah Castro, a Campbellsville University graduate with an outstanding wrestling record, as their assistant coach. Given the phenomenal leadership overseeing the girls, it’s shaping up to be a successful year for the team.

“I met my best friend on the wrestling team. It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Hejazin says.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.