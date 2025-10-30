Where to find Ohio-grown food this holiday season

There’s nothing like homegrown food for the holidays. This season, you don’t have to look far to bring something fresh and meaningful to the table – many Westerville-area businesses and farms are creating holiday dishes with ingredients sourced straight from Ohio soil.

From handcrafted meals and farm-fresh catering, to scratch-made pies and locally inspired restaurant menus, here are a few places where you can find locally grown goodness for your holiday season.

Expand Nourish

Nourish

With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be hard to find the time to cook a healthy meal – that’s where Nourish steps in.

Nourish, a company that focuses on creating artisanal and handcrafted food, cooks and delivers delicious and healthy meals to your home. The company works closely with local farms and producers, and it specializes in egg-based dishes such as frittatas and strata, packed with the consumer’s choice of locally-sourced meat, vegetables, cheese and starches.

Jorgensen Farms

Expand Jorgensen Farms

Jorgensen Farms, a local regenerative farm and beautiful event venue, caters to its guests’ culinary needs using foods grown from its personal homestead.

Established in 2002, it is one of Columbus’ first organic farms, and one of the region’s most sustainable. The Jorgensen family are fifth-generation farmers and believe that growing, cooking and serving local food is one of the best ways to reconnect with nature.

The menu is never set in stone, as it is adjusted seasonally and ingredients can be customized for dietary needs or to honor a traditional family recipe.

The Two-One

Expand The Two-One

Located inside The Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, visitors will find The Two-One, with speakeasy vibes and delicious, local-sourced cuisine.

The Two-One was named after the 21st amendment, credited for lifting the ban on alcohol in the U.S. Here, guests will find a menu focused around what the restaurant coins as prohibition style cuisine, featuring burgers, flatbreads, steaks and signature style seafood items.

The Two-One takes pride in having locally-focused, fresh meals that were grown in Ohio soil.

Expand Northstar Cafe

Northstar Cafe

With several locations across Ohio, Northstar Cafe is a well-known name in the region’s dining scene.

Guided by the belief that “Food is Life,” Northstar only sells and creates meals with locally-grown and organic ingredients. Much of the menu rotates with the seasons, reflecting Ohio’s harvests, however some fan-favorites remain on the menu year-round.

A cold-seasonal favorite is the Northstar Hot Chocolate, and some returning staples include the Northstar Burger, the Buddha Bowl and the Cloud Nine Pancakes.

Expand Ohio Pies

Ohio Pies

Emily Irvine, owner and baker of Ohio Pies, has turned pie-making into her love language. Every pie she creates is made entirely from scratch, ensuring every bite has a flavor that will bring back childhood nostalgia.

Irvine partners with local farmers to support sustainable agriculture practices that bring out the freshest flavors of central Ohio. New pie flavors align with the seasons, making them perfect additions to holiday celebrations. Customers can find Ohio Pies at Columbus area farmers markets, or order online – where more information can be found about the farmers behind each product.

Luisa Christian is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com