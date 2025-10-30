Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club supports local veterans

Every year, the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club finds meaningful ways to honor those who have served our country. From the Club’s signature Field of Heroes event to its support in the construction of the new Westerville Veterans Memorial, the Club’s dedication to veterans is woven into its mission of service, with its efforts highlighting both sacrifice and local commitment.

Through these tributes, Rotary members not only salute past sacrifices, but also fortify Westerville’s ongoing commitment to celebrating the many heroes who continue to strengthen and inspire the community every day.

Field of Heroes

Expand Ella Jay The Rotary Club presents Honor Flight Columbus with a beneficiary check.

Each Memorial Day weekend, rows upon rows of American flags are planted near the Westerville Sports Complex, transforming the area into the Field of Heroes – one of Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club’s most visible traditions.

Established 16 years ago, the event has since become a beloved community staple, and has grown from 1,500 flags to 3,000, according to Rotary Assistant Governor Patrick Knott.

Inspired by the Colonial Flag Foundation, Rotary member and then-President Larry Jenkins brought the idea back to the Club in 2009 with a definitive vision.

“One of my main goals was to bring back the real meaning of Memorial Day and remind people there’s a reason we celebrate,” Jenkins says.

The Field of Heroes is unique not only because it’s the first event of its kind in central Ohio, it also honors more than just veterans.

“You can commemorate veterans, but also anyone that has been a mentor to you, for example, a school teacher,” says Rotary Club President Jim Caldwell.

Alongside the dedication of flags, the initiative also includes various ceremonies and activities, including:

Expand Ella Jay Pat Knott and Larry Jenkins receive recognition for their work on the 2025 Field of Heroes event.

Readings of names

Flag retirement ceremonies

Guest speakers

A Saturday night concert

A 5K run and walk

An Ohio Village Muffins game

Taps performances

This year’s Field of Heroes also featured the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a nod to its theme, “On Behalf of a Grateful Nation,” meant to honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

“My mission was to make sure that generation heard at least one more ‘thank you,’” says Andrew Tompkins, Field of Heroes co-chair. “(The wall) is powerful, and gives people a chance to reflect and say hello to lost loved ones.”

While the event requires months of planning, many volunteers and special equipment – such as a semi-truck and forklift to transport the 8-foot-tall flags – the reward is worth the effort. The 2025 Field of Heroes raised $10,000 for its beneficiary, Honor Flight Columbus, joined by an additional $17,440 raised by the Columbus and Southeast Ohio Rotary District (District 6690).

“It’s the bow on a year-long effort and… none of it would have happened without robust support from the Club and the community,” Tompkins says.

Now, planning for next year is underway – the 2026 theme will be “We the People,” revolving around America250.

Westerville Veterans Memorial

In collaboration with the City of Westerville, the Club significantly contributed to the new Westerville Veterans Memorial.

Also located at the Westerville Sports Complex, near the Field of Heroes, the Memorial was completed in 2022 and dedicated that Veterans Day. Comprised of a pavilion, flag plaza, gardens and an interactive walkway, the Memorial serves as a meaningful space to gather, celebrate, honor and learn.

Not only did the Club confer a $200,000 donation to the Memorial’s construction, but several Rotary members were also involved in its planning, including Jenkins and Rotary member Julie Colley, who spearheaded the Memorial’s design efforts.

“The Memorial used to be at the Armory but it was decommissioned, so there was nowhere else like that to go reflect and engage. It was important to bring that element back into the public space to enjoy and have somewhere to hold events,” says Colley.

Throughout the process, Jenkins and Colley gathered many ideas and stories from community members and local veterans, condensing them into the content that can be seen out on display today.

With so much to work with, the duo say they were extremely conscious about what they included, making sure it truly represented veterans’ voices and also included a space dedicated to service members’ families.

“Vets ship out, but their families hold things down at home,” Jenkins says. “Military service is unique in that way. It’s a family effort.”

Now, the Club carries on its role at the Memorial by continuing programming, working with Westerville’s VFW and American Legion posts, and ensuring that veterans are able to utilize the space.

“Field of Heroes is a great way to show gratitude, but it’s only five days out of the year. The Memorial gives us 365 days a year to show gratitude to veterans, gives them a space to reflect, and the community a space to honor and learn,” says Jenkins.

Wreaths Across America

Another annual initiative the Club partakes in is Wreaths Across America, a national organization that remembers and honors fallen veterans each December with the laying of wreaths on headstones.

The concept was brought to Westerville around 2018, when Rotary member Ron Pusateri – a veteran himself and a member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame – and his wife observed the event in Flint, Ohio. Impressed, Pusateri brought the idea back and began coordinating funding.

Each year, the Club members help sponsor and lay roughly 525 wreaths at Otterbein Cemetery and an additional 200 at Pioneer Cemetery every holiday season, many times assisted by extra, tagalong volunteers.

“I used to bring my kids when they were younger to help out with the wreaths,” Caldwell says. “It’s a really great thing to do with family and demonstrates the importance of service to children.”

The process also includes saying the name of each fallen soldier aloud as the wreaths are placed, emphasizing Wreaths Across America’s mission: to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of veterans.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.