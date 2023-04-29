Westerville South senior uses the lessons learned from football to direct his efforts in the community

Courtesy of Trey Rutherford

For a lot of student athletes, keeping up with schoolwork and the grind of preparing for competition is enough to keep them tied up without much free time. But Trey Rutherford, a Westerville South High School senior, has been able to find a balance between school and sports while using his spare time to give back to his community.

The National Football Foundation has honored student athletes since its inception in 1947 through regional chapters located throughout the country. The Columbus chapter of the NFF recently honored 14 central Ohio high school football players for their achievements in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

Rutherford was among those honored at The Ohio State University’s Ohio Union. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Rutherford, who met a handful of NFL Hall of Famers along with Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

Westerville South coach Matthew Christ saw Rutherford’s commitment to his team and community and felt he was a prime candidate for the NFF honors. Rutherford wrote an essay on what football means to him for the application process.

Football has been a passion of Rutherford’s since his mother finally let him play in fifth grade. Since then, he has used his passion for the sport to drive his ambition on and off the field.

Rutherford learned not to give up in the face of adversity after coming back from a handful of concussions in his high school football career. He attributes his integrity and hard work to his success on and off the field.

“You want to be a person that everyone in the community can look to and say, ‘that’s someone I know that I can trust.’” Rutherford says. “Football made me want to be a hard worker and represent people well.”

While Rutherford was named first team All-OCC and second team All-Central District in football, it is his accomplishments off the field that set him apart. Rutherford and his teammates have become involved in a mentoring program in the Westerville school district to help mold younger student athletes.

During October, Rutherford also runs a donation organization called Socktober. Throughout the month, the organization sells socks to students, staff and parents and donates all proceeds to people in need of prosthetic legs in developing countries.

“I’ve always wanted to help others who maybe are less fortunate than me, and running a fundraiser was great experience for me because I’d like to get into politics or fundraising when I get older,” Rutherford says. “Getting this experience now is really valuable for me.”

Rutherford is proud of his Native American heritage, and works closely with the Catawba Nation as a junior historian. By helping to organize events and operating the nation’s historical website, he feeds his passion for history while connecting with his roots.

Courtesy of Trey Rutherford Trey Rutherford History Cropped - 1

“I just really like teaching people about history,” Rutherford says. “My mom will tell you I talk a lot about random history facts.”

Rutherford is also a member of the South debate team and a councilor on the Westerville Student Education Foundation. The WSEF promotes equality by encouraging voter registration to newly eligible young people.

Partnering with Kids Voting Ohio has allowed the organization to further its goal of youth voter registration. The organization also works closely with local Black Lives Matter groups fighting for social justice.

“I try to bring more student voices into whatever we’re doing so kids know we can all help fight against social injustice,” Rutherford says.

The expression “you get what you give” has proven true for Rutherford, as the community rallies around him and his efforts. Whether it’s rides to and from practice or lending a hand with a fundraiser, Rutherford has found support in Westerville.

After graduating from Westerville South in the spring, Rutherford plans to attend Kenyon College in Gambier to play football. He is considering a major in history, economics or political science, and dreams of becoming a historian or museum curator.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.