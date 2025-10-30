Westerville's architecture tells the story of its past

In Westerville, history isn’t just tucked away into books or a museum – it’s built right into the homes, streets and neighborhoods you walk through every day. From Victorian-era residences to early 20th-century storefronts, the city’s architecture plays an important role in telling the story of its past.

With Westerville’s self-guided History Tours, assembled by the Westerville Public Library History Museum, you can step back in time and uncover the people and events that shaped the city, all while enjoying the character and craftsmanship of the historical houses and buildings that still stand today.

Virtual tours with images and audio recordings are also available online at www.westervillelibrary.org/history-app.

Westerville History Tours:

Main Street

Stop at 14 different locations along this 3.2-mile trek, spanning from State Street to Cleveland Avenue. On this tour, discover what some of Westerville’s most recognizable buildings once housed – from bustling businesses to beloved community gathering places. Learn about the well-known Hanby House’s role in the Underground Railroad, how the construction of Alum Creek Park was designed to fight the unemployment crisis during the Great Depression or visit local memorials such as Astronaut Grove or First Responders Park.

(L to R): Hanby House (past), Hanby House (present), Alum Creek Bridge, Alum Creek construction

College Avenue

Tour 10 locations during this short, 0.6-mile walk, which highlights the area’s evolution alongside the growth of Otterbein University. See some of Westerville’s oldest houses – from a home-turned-business complex originally built in the 1880s, to one of the earliest houses established east of State Street – built during the town’s explosive growth spurt following the arrival of the railroad in the early 1870s.

Prohibition

A deep dive into Westerville’s fascinating, former reputation as the “Dry Capital of the World,” this 1.7-mile walk takes you to 18 sites, from those of infamous saloon bombings during the Westerville Whiskey Wars, to the Anti-Saloon League Headquarters and more. Explore Temperance Row, where the Anti-Saloon League’s most prominent leaders built their homes, or the town’s only proven speakeasy, located in the basement of 56 W. Home St.

(L to R): Anti-Saloon League Headquarters, Corbin's Saloon, the Baker House on Temperance Row, Mary E. Lee's home and "speakeasy"

State Street

In just a little more than a half-mile, explore 21 different stops in the Uptown area with the State Street tour. Look to the many historical storefronts and landmarks that tell the story of Westerville’s early businesses and community hubs – from gathering places, such as the library, Masonic Temple and Church of the Messiah, to current-day shops, including Schneider’s Bakery, Graeter’s and Good Vibes Winery, which is housed in one of Westerville’s oldest remaining commercial structures from the 19th century.

(L to R): Holmes Hotel, current Old Bag of Nails Pub location, Masonic Temple, Good Vibes Winery

Uptown Industry

Travel along the bike trail through the former industrial heart of Westerville, stopping at nine historical landmarks that shine a light on the mills, factories and workshops that once shaped the town’s daily life and commerce. Discover more about the former Bennett Manufacturing Company that brought Westerville its first supply of electricity, the former Kilgore Manufacturing building which was the town’s largest employer until 1960 or Cellar Lumber, the oldest continuously-operating business in the city.

Uptown Historical Plaques

For an all-encompassing Uptown tour, visit the 37 buildings and homes marked by bronze plaques that honor the district’s historical value and bring its history to life, block by block. The tour begins at Birdie’s Books at 74 N. State St. and ends with Otterbein University’s Towers Hall, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. In between, stop at additional locations such as the old Hotel Holmes, former Vine Street School, the State Theatre, First Presbyterian Church and more.

(L to R): Emerson School, State Theatre, First Presbyterian Church, Graeter's

Otterbein Cemetery

Though not an architectural landmark, the Otterbein Cemetery Walking Tour invites you to stroll through the old section of Otterbein Cemetery and take a step into history to look at 18 headstones that mark the legacies of some of Westerville’s most influential residents, from individuals such as George Stoner and John Haywood – Haywood being the first mayor of Westerville – to notable families such as the McFaddens, Shoemakers, Fouses and others.

(L to R): Headstone of George Stoner, the Everals, the McFaddens, and the Fouses

Plotting Your Next Tour:

Speaking of tours: Westerville’s annual WesterFlora garden tour – a tradition since 1992 – might not roll around until July, but if you’re vying to have your garden featured in 2026, winter is the perfect time to start planning. Map out your garden’s design, order seeds and supplies, and grab those pruners so your garden is ready to shine come summer.

