Westerville restaurants serve up support for local schools and community

Restaurants have long been places where communities gather, celebrate and connect. In Westerville, local eateries are taking that role beyond the dining room, from supporting student mental health and scholarships to helping schools and community organizations raise funds. And for diners, getting involved is easy – sometimes, it starts with simply choosing where to grab your next meal.

Expand The Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop

The Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop

For The Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop, giving back to Westerville students is a regular part of its community involvement. The local coffee shop was honored with the Terry Gordon Business Award at the 2026 GEM Awards, which recognize volunteers, staff and businesses that go above and beyond to positively impact students in the Westerville City School District.

“We were so excited to receive the award… We are a family-centered business, and students are at the heart of what we do,” says Owner Allison DeVelvis. “All of my employees are, or have been, students within the district… (and) one thing I am really excited about is that Family Room Coffee has become a place where young teens can get their first taste of independence. We’ve created a place that’s safe and accessible for them to come on their own.”

Expand The Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop

The award recognizes The Family Room’s ongoing support of the district and local parent organizations, including its Dollars for Scholars dine-out events. Held on the second Wednesday of each month, the fundraisers give customers an easy way to support local students: When diners mention the Westerville Parent Council, The Family Room donates a percentage of its sales to student scholarships.

DeVelvis says the shop also frequently hosts events with the Community Artists of Westerville, Westerville Division of Police Department, Westerville Queer Collective and the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as opens the space to book clubs, Bible studies, art socials, PTA and booster meetings, Bingo nights and more.

“We want everyone to feel welcome here at Family Room Coffee… We love this community and are so grateful for the support we’ve received,” says DeVelvis. “When the schools and the community thrive, we all thrive.”

Menu favorites: Cinnamon Roll, Breakfast Sandwich, Honeycomb Latte, Banana Bread Latte

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza’s commitment to the Westerville community goes beyond serving up a hot slice. The restaurant was recognized in 2024 through the Ohio School Boards Association’s Business Honor Roll – nominated by the Westerville City School District – for its support of the District’s Hope Squad, a peer-led suicide prevention program that empowers students to look out for and support their peers.

Expand Jet's Pizza

“It’s never our intention to get recognition for it, but of course, it’s a great cause and we love helping out the kids as often as we can,” says General Manager Zach Houston.

Jet’s Pizza supports the program as a corporate sponsor of the Westerville Education Challenge’s Night of Hope 5K & Family Fun Run, an event that brings the community together to raise money and awareness for student mental health initiatives. As part of its involvement, Jet’s provides free pizza for participants and volunteers, adding a little fuel to an evening centered around an important cause.

“In business, community is everything,” Houston says. “That includes giving back and paying your part back to the community, not just providing pizza.”

Menu favorites: Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza, 8 Corner Pizza®, Jet’s® Wings

Dine , donate, make a difference

In Westerville, giving back can also be just as simple as sharing a meal. Through Dine-to-Donate nights, fundraisers and community contributions, local restaurants are helping schools, youth organizations and nonprofits turn a night out into an opportunity to make a difference.

Expand Giammarco's Italian Restaurant

Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant frequently hosts fundraisers benefiting Westerville athletics and student clubs.

Menu favorites: Penne Giammarco, Sausage Arancini, Italiano Stromboli, Reno’s Classic Olive Soup Martini

Expand Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern’s Dine ‘N Donate program offers another way for schools and community groups to raise money. Participating organizations can host designated fundraising nights, encouraging supporters to mention the organization when ordering. A portion of the qualifying sales is then donated back to the group.

Menu favorites: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, The Bucket (O.G.) Burger, Fish & Chips

Expand Westerville Grill

Westerville Grill also contributes to the community through donations of food and gift cards to neighborhood high school booster groups, along with direct community outreach efforts that support local organizations.

Menu favorites: Uptown Burger, Monte Cristo, Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

Expand Northstar Cafe

At Northstar Cafe, community involvement extends beyond individual fundraisers. The restaurant regularly participates in neighborhood initiatives and supports causes including conservation and food security.

Menu favorites: Cloud Nine Pancakes, Northstar Burger, Buddha Bowl

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.