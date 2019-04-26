Westerville Promenaders celebrate 61 years

× Expand Photos courtesy of Bill Ohl

Do you find yourself avoiding the gym at all costs? How many times have you pushed a workout to next week? The time for excuses is long over now that exercise can be fun and good for you. Who would have thought you could actually have both? With the Westerville Promenaders – you can.

For almost 60 years the Promenaders have been a home away from home, offering fellowship, exercise and fun for its members and guests.

In the early 1950s, square dancing made its way from California to Ohio and shortly after, Paul Moore founded The Promenaders Club. Moore realized the importance of dance and taught the neighborhood children square dancing. The parents of those children also became involved and established the official club in 1958. At the time, classes were open to couples only and were held in basements, school houses and the famous Grange Hall in Westerville.

While classes aren’t held in basements or old school houses anymore, the meaning and reason for the club have stayed the same – to make dance fun and accessible for everyone. Held from September through the first week of June, the Promenaders has remained the only square dancing club in Westerville.

For many members, Promenaders means much more than just square dancing.

“All of the members, my wife and I consider ourselves a big family,” says Bill Uhl, a member of the club. “My wife and I started back in the ‘70s and we have been with the Promenaders since 2002.”

Not only do they focus on individual improvement, but dancers perform at street fairs, local schools and art fairs. With this club, you no longer need to dance alone – you can have a whole band of people to rely on and call family.

“Dancing releases endorphins, which reduces depression and anxiety,” says Paige Shwab, a member and nurse. “There are many that have had joints replaced, open heart surgery and cancer, but they continue to dance.”

Shwab even says that some members have found their spouse with the Promenaders.

“There are a few couples who have gotten married and some who have lost a spouse, but I do believe that square dancing is improving their quality of life,” she says.

Although some members have passed on, retired, moved to other interests or relocated, the club’s motto and sense of belonging stays the same: square dancing is friendship set to music.

Still not convinced? The Promenaders promise to help you reach your wellness goals. Can’t dance? No time? The club has answers for all of that. So, maybe it’s time to experience the Promenaders in their pursuit for a fun and healthy life.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.