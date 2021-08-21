Westerville parents offer tips to keep children with peanut allergies safe

When we think of peanut allergies, many of us imagine snack time and the school cafeteria, however, research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open shows that one in five adults with a peanut allergy developed it after the age of 18. This statistic shows the significance of the allergy outside of childhood.

Still, peanut allergies in children are so concerning because children are more likely to misunderstand or understate their health risks, or to accidentally eat something that they do not know contains their allergen. For parents who have never raised a child with allergies, these risks can be overwhelming. We talked with a few Westerville residents about their tactics to keeping their peanut-free kiddos safe.

“When going out to eat, I always call ahead,” Sharon Wetzel says. “I ask for a manager and verify that there are options with no peanuts or peanut oil.”

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood has an episode about having an allergy and it’s great for small kids who are just learning about what happens during an allergic reaction,” Karen Cline says.

“Be careful with labels,” Nikole Heitmann says. “Companies don’t always have to put ‘may contain peanuts’ on packaged foods, so even if it doesn’t say it, doesn’t mean it doesn’t.”

“Type up all the ‘no’ foods and make copies for friends and family who might look after or interact with your child,” Justine Pacquer says. “Family is usually grateful for the detailed reminders and encourages me to keep it up.”

Honey Roasted Chickpea Butter

• 1 can garbanzo beans

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 ½ tbsp. honey

• ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

• ¼ tsp. salt

• 4-8 tbsp. melted ghee, divided Drain chickpeas, but don’t rinse.

Transfer to a baking sheet and drizzle with oil, coating evenly. Roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, shuffling the sheet halfway through. Take out and allow 10 minutes to cool. Pour chickpeas into a high-powered blender and blend until mixture is a fine powder. Add honey, cinnamon, salt and 4 tbsp. melted ghee. Blend until incorporated. For runnier spread, add an additional 1 tbsp. ghee until desired consistency is reached.

Recipe adapted from Heartbeet Kitchen.

Tahini

• 1 cup raw hulled white sesame seeds

• 1 tsp. sunflower oil

• ¼ tsp. salt

Pour sesame seeds in a frying pan and lightly toast on the stove over medium heat until light brown. Remove seeds from the pan and allow 10 minutes to cool. Add to a high-speed blender and blend for approximately 20 seconds. Add oil and salt and continue blending in 20-second increments. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides down until butter is smooth.

Recipe adapted from Nutrition in the Kitch.

Pumpkin Seed Butter

• 3 cups raw pumpkin seeds

• 1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

• ¼ tsp. salt

• ¼ cup pure maple syrup

• 1 tbsp. avocado oil

Line a baking pan with parchment paper and cover with pumpkin seeds. Sprinkle seeds with cinnamon and salt, covering the entire pan evenly. Bake in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes until slightly toasted. Allow time to cool. Pour roasted seeds into a blender and process for 10 minutes, scraping the sides with a rubber spatula when needed. Add maple syrup and blend for another five minutes. Add the oil and process for another two minutes until butter is smooth.

Recipe adapted from Liv Label Free.

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@ cityscenemediagroup.com.