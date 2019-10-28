The Westerville Magazine 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Andy’s Frame Setting

Show someone you care by capturing a special moment in time with a frame from Andy’s Frame Setting. Create your own jersey case for the sports lover, request a display case for a special artifact you’d like hung or even frame a specia9 l piece of family artwork.

http://www.andysframesetting.com

Profencing

If you’re on the fence about a fun, unique gift idea this season – wonder no more! Profencing is a fencing training center that hosts a fencing club, after-school sports and even summer camps. The Little Musketeers Club is a great way for kids to get involved a special class and the Elite Fencing Program will sharpen athletic and technical skills.

https://www.profencing.org

Urban Float

If you want the holiday stress weight lifted off your shoulders, this is the ideal gift for you. Relax weightlessly in purified water and Epsom salt and experience a session of pure bliss. It’s perfect for workout recovery, improved mental focus and pain reduction.

https://www.urbanfloat.com

Amish Originals

Gift shopping for home décor can be difficult and a hit-or-miss experience, so don’t take any chances and stop by Amish Original for one-of-a-kind and beautifully crafted gifts.

https://www.amishoriginals.com

Shirley’s Popcorn

These sweet and salty treats are To Die For (no – really! That’s one of the caramel flavors!) This gift will surely bring a smile to anyone’s face, though it may be difficult to bat away envious, hungry hands. Choose from tantalizing flavors such as caramel espresso, Klondike krunch, chocolate almond and more.

https://www.shirleyspopcorn.com

Blissed Out Boutique

This boutique is a perfect spot to find adorable fashion and accessories. Find something totally unique this holiday season and splurge a bit on yourself, too – hey, you have tons of holiday parties to rock! https://www.blissedoutboutique.com

My Cousin’s Cottage

Inspire your holidays with quality resale furniture, kitchen goods and home décor. At My Cousin’s Cottage, you’ll find all the trimmings and trappings for seasonal decorating, along with beautiful entertaining looks and cookware for hosting the perfect festive gathering. Gifting is easy with many like-new home accessories, including artwork and barware. Prices vary, but you’ll always save money – shopping resale is good for your wallet and good for the planet, too!

www.mycousinscottage.com

Morgan’s Treasures

What’s better than a sparkling piece of jewelry? The sparkle in someone’s eyes when they receive it as a gift Christmas morning. Morgan’s Treasure specializes in custom rings, earrings, bracelets and more. These original pieces are created right in Westerville, for example, this 24 karat yellow gold pendant with beautiful turquoise stone and diamonds – priced at $850.

https://www.morganstreasure.com

Wild Birds Unlimited

For the nature expert in your life, go to the store that knows its stuff. Wild Birds Unlimited has every kind of bird feeder you can dream up, from wreaths to huts and everything in between. Have a bird you hope to see pop up in your back yard? Wild Birds Unlimited makes it easy by recommending specific feed and houses to attract the species you love.

https://www.wbu.com

Grandfather Clock Company

Time is ticking to find that perfect Christmas gift and Grandfather Clock Company knows that better than anyone! Choose from grandfather, mantle cuckoo and more clocks – it’s easy to lose track of time choosing from the wide selection! But don’t worry, the friendly staff is more the willing to help answer any questions you have about picking the perfect gift.

http://uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Captivating Canines

If you’re looking for a gift for that dog-obsessed friend, you’re barking up the right tree with Captivating Canines. With totes, pillows, shirts, décor, pet supplies and more, there is no better place for a canine Christmas. Plus, you can pick up a snack or two for your own pup’s stocking.

https://www.captivating-canines.com

A Gal Named Cinda Lou

We’re obsessed with the vintage collection at A Gal Named Cinda Lou. Not only could we stop in every day to see Henry, the shop’s Boston terrier resident, but because it’s impossible not to fall in love with something new every time you shop! Look through a mix of vintage and handmade items from furniture and lighting to clothing, candles and more.

https://www.cindaloushop.com

Pure Roots Boutique

Mallory Arnold

Help promote local artists while gift shopping for envious trendy clothes, accessories and more. It’s impossible not to find something swoon-worthy here.

https://www.purerootsboutique.com

A Twist on Olives

Give the taste of Italy, Spain, Greece, Chile and more this year with an imported extra virgin olive oil made from the freshest ingredients. Explore tantalizing flavors like aged dark chocolate balsamic vinegar and cranberry-pear balsamic. Grab recipe advice while you’re there, for inspiration and instruction on delicious dishes.

https://www.atwistonolives.com/shop/

Meza Wine Shop

With more than 600 wine labels to choose from, Meza Wine Shop has a bottle perfect for everyone. Tastes from all over the world with a range of prices make this the ideal spot for picking up a bottle of wine for a holiday party, Christmas dinner or gift!

https://www.mezawineshop.com/

Ohio Art Market

Nothing says you care about someone more than picking a hand-crafted, local gift. The Ohio Art Market allows Ohio artists a space to showcase their talents. From fine art to woodworking and even clothing and accessories, you’ll spend hours carefully sorting through the treasures here.

http://www.ohioartmarket.net/our-artists.html

Anthony-Thomas Candy Shoppe

There’s nothing better than a gooey, delicious peanut butter and chocolate buckeye. Treat The Ohio State University fan with a Buckeye Tin Bucket or Gift Stack!

Graeter’s

Not even the chilly weather can stop us from obsessing over Graeter’s ice cream. Seasonal flavors like eggnog and peppermint stick are essential for any successful holiday.

Columbus Running Company

Any running junkie knows you can never have enough tennis shoes. A good rule of thumb is to replace your running shoes every 300 miles. Have no idea what kind of shoe to buy? Columbus Running Company experts will help you find exactly what you’re looking for.