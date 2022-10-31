Westerville Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Sock-it-to-me

As a child, socks may not have been an exciting gift, but as an adult they are pretty sweet. Check out the selection at Columbus Running Company. Perfect for the winter-weather exerciser, the soft merino wool wicks away sweat and keeps toes warm. $20

www.columbusrunning.com

Oh deer!

For a sweet and simple gift to spread holiday cheer, consider the Ceramic Reindeer Tea Light Holder available at Amish Originals Furniture. Stop by Amish Originals for one-of-a-kind and beautifully crafted gifts. $9.99

www.amishoriginals.com

Well oiled

For those who feel most at home in the kitchen, a good extra virgin olive oil or balsamic vinegar is a treasure. With a varied selection from Italy, Spain, Greece, Chile and beyond, you’ll have as much fun shopping at A Twist of Olives as your loved one will have cooking. $28

www.atwistonolives.com

Cleanse and rejuvenate

Ezer Body Essentials carries the Jan Marini Skin Research line. The Skin Care Management System uses five steps for better skin. This is for the beauty guru in your life. $320

www.ezerbe.com

Buon appetito

Lasagna, Bolognese, ravioli, stromboli, Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant makes them all with fresh ingredients and age-old family recipes. A gift card fits everyone on your list. Holiday gift card specials start at $50.

www.giammarcos.com

(Grand)father time

Choose from grandfather, mantel, cuckoo clocks and more at the Grandfather Clock Company. It will be easy to lose track of time browsing their selection. www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Oh what a night!

A night out on the town at Grizzlybird Brewing Company can include craft beers, food trucks, game night and live music. Grab a gift card in the taproom for the fun people on your list. www.grizzlybirdbrew.com

Baby it’s cold in here

Taking time for you has never felt so cool. Cut your recovery time and reduce chronic and acute pain with Icebox Cryotherapy’s Whole Body Cryotherapy Treatment. Gift cards start at $50. www.iceboxtherapy.com

Ring in the season

This custom-designed ruby ring created with 18K yellow gold from Morgan’s Treasure will light the way this holiday season. The custom jewelry studio specializes in custom and bridal jewelry, colored gemstone rings, pendants, earrings and more. $3,000 www.morganstreasure.com

Barrel of biscuits

A gingerbread house cookie jar from My Cousin’s Cottage is a festive and functional gift that spreads classic holiday cheer.

www.mycousinscottage.com

Tower of delight

Surprise and delight with a Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Customize your gift with cake flavor, ribbon color, flower and a custom message card. Bundtlets can be purchased individually or stacked into a tower. No pre-order necessary. Starting at $7.

www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Hop on pop

A perfect gift for the elf in your life is Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn. A three-month subscription is a gift that keeps on giving!

www.shirleyspopcorn.com

96 percent female

Support a good cause while gifting a fashionable gift with a bag from Able. Carried at the women-owned Stone and Sparrow, Able is a women-run small business that employs women who are overcoming adversity. From $88 to $188.

www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Art for the heart

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery offers private art instruction, mentoring and art therapy with in-studio sessions. Starting at $65.

www.facebook.com/ArtintheHeartofUptown

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.