Westerville Gift Guide 2026

Expand Blue Turtle Tea

Blue Turtle Tea

Lullaby Herbal Tea

$7.50

www.blueturtleteaandspice.com

A dreamy, caffeine-free organic blend of lemongrass, mint, chamomile, rosehip, hibiscus, valerian and cornflower. Refreshing and gently soothing, Lullaby is made for quiet evenings, winding down after a long day and settling into the night.

Expand Blend Candle Co.

Blend Candle Co.

Joyful Glow Custom Scent Experience

$26 Candles; Gift the Experience: $32 to $60

www.blendcandleco.com

Create clean, non-toxic candles, perfumes, scrubs, soaps and more year-round at Blend Candle Co.; grab and go, OR gift the experience. Offering fragrances from Sparkling Cranberry and Christmas Tree Farm to Velvet Pajamas, Spiced Orange, Cashmere and more. We have all scent styles covered!

Expand A Gal Named Cinda Lou

A Gal Named Cinda Lou

Musical Artist Items

$5 to 100

www.facebook.com/cindaloushop

Cinda Lou's is a vintage boutique located in Uptown Westerville. You'll find thousands of records, plus vintage jewelry, houseware items and more. It's ’50s through ’90s fun and the go to place for unique gifts!

Expand Edwin Loy Home

Edwin Loy Home

Frasier Fir Candle Collection

$10.95 to $68.95

www.edwinloyhome.com

A holiday favorite for a reason, Thymes Frasier Fir blends crisp fir needles, cedarwood and sandalwood for the unmistakable scent of Christmas. Perfect for gifting – or bringing a little holiday magic home. Discover the whole collection at Edwin Loy Home.

Expand Stone & Sparrow

Stone & Sparrow

Softies Loungewear Collection

$39 to $170

www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Give the gift of cozy. Softies luxury loungewear combines irresistibly soft, high-quality fabrics with effortless comfort and style. From socks to beanies to lounge sets, find your new favorite at Stone & Sparrow.

Expand Little Sparrows Baby & Pet Boutique

Little Sparrows Baby & Pet Boutique

Baby and Pet Gifts

$18 to $45

www.facebook.com/people/little-sparrows-baby-pet-boutique/61583612968698

Something special for every little one! Discover organic cotton baby sets, adorable pet sweaters and accessories, and charming holiday gifts thoughtfully selected for babies and pets at Little Sparrows.

Expand Giammarco's Italian Restaurant

Giammarco's Italian Restaurant

Gift Card

Buy $50 gift card, get $10 bonus card free

www.giammarcos.com

Enjoy meals made with fresh ingredients and family recipes, from meatballs to lasagna to ravioli, with a gift card to Giammarco's Italian Restaurant.

Expand Asterisk Supper Club

Asterisk Supper Club

Gift Card

$100

www.asterisksupperclub.com

Purchase a $100 gift card for someone special this Christmas and receive a complimentary tin of your choice of premium loose-leaf tea. This holiday season, they can treat themselves to our decadent Lobster & Cannolicchi dish – rich, cheesy and tossed with fun spiralized pasta and pair it with the Pretty in Pink, a beautifully balanced, fall vodka sour infused with cherry and warm cinnamon.

Expand Ampersand Asian Supper Club

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

Gift Card

$75

www.ampersandasiansupperclub.com

Purchase a $75 gift card for someone special (or yourself!) and take home an exclusive, cozy “Best Noods in Town” sweatshirt. During the cold holiday season, cozy up with a steaming bowl of our Braised Beef Curry – loaded with fresh veggies, a shoyu egg over rice and topped with crisp, golden shallots.