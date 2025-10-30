Westerville Gift Guide 2025

12 Days of Donuts
Starting at $21
Assorted donuts
Create a custom dozen of Schneider’s Bakery favorites to share with your loved ones.
Fall in Love (With a Book)
Starting at $20
Blind date with a book
For the book lover in your life, gift the unique experience of a mystery book from Birdie Books.
A Gal Named Cinda Lou
All the Tunes
Prices vary
Vinyl records
A Gal Named Cinda Lou has a vast record collection – every genre, new and old – perfect for any music-lover in your life.
Run in Style
$35
Running hat
Gift a hat from Columbus Running Company, equipped for any form of exercise and available in multiple styles and designs.
Chopping it Up
$44.99
Ohio cutting board
An Ohio-shaped cutting board from Amish Originals can double as a decorative piece and a serving platter, making for both a stylish and functional gift.
Fa-La-La-Latte
$22
Coffee
Choose a flavor to be delivered straight to your door with the Espresso Air Flight Club. Enjoy sitting by the fire, or on those long drives to-and-from your holiday festivities.
Spruce Up Your Spritz
$34
Drink your flowers
For a longer lasting gift for your gardening loved ones, consider this flower-inspired syrup set from Westerville Florist, perfect for crafting a cocktail or mocktail at home.
Deck the Pots
Starting at $8
Succulents
A low maintenance and decorative succulent from Overgrown Cbus can be a great gift for any first-time plant parents.
A Drizzle of Magic
$45
Three-part gift box of olive oil
With a variety of fine olive oils to choose from, gift a bundle of three from A Twist on Olives is perfect for holiday cooking.
Sweater Weather
$98
www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com
Raglan Westerville sweater
Show off your hometown spirit with this sweater from Stone & Sparrow Apparel.
Edwin Loy Home
Timeless Tidings
Starting at $14.95
Christmas decor
Discover everything you need to make your home merry and bright with charming holiday decor from Edwin Loy Home.
Seasoned with Love
$59.99
Signature spice set
Spice up your holiday meals with this versatile seasoning set for potatoes, meat, vegetables and more from Phyllis Ann’s.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Mug
$14.95 each
Mugs
Get a pair of matching Where I’m From Brutus mugs to share a cup of coffee or tea with a loved one.
Sip, Sip, Hooray!
$15.75 each
National champions glasses
Cheers to the 2024 national champions. Celebrate Ohio State with these beer glasses from The Window Guy.
Blend Candle Co.
Yuletide Glow
$26
Holiday candles
Blend Candle Co. has more than 60 holiday scents to keep your home fresh and cozy, from Frasier fur and North Pole bakery, to gingerbread, sugar plum and more.
Charmed
$45
CBJ bracelet
With winter sports in full swing, show some team spirit and gift a Columbus Blue Jackets bracelet from Blue Line.
Crochet Critters
Starting at $15
Crochet plush
Beetlebug Art Collective has an array of unique artists’ creations to choose from, such as cuddly crochet plushies.
Grill Master
$59.99
Ohio State grill set
Show buckeye pride with this grill set from Buckeye Corner.
Play, Eat, Sip, Repeat
Visit Westerville
Budget-based
www.smaskpark.com/westerville.com
Smash Park gift card
A Smash Park gift card is the perfect way to share the fun with a variety of activities such as pickleball, axe throwing, and duckpin bowling along with food and drinks.
Giammarco's
Dish It Out
$5-500
Giammarco’s gift card
Enjoy meals made with fresh ingredients and family recipes, from meatballs, to lasagna, to ravioli with a gift card to Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant.
Ebb & Float
Self-Care Time
$149
Absolute reboot gift certificate
Treat someone to a relaxing wellness experience with a massage chair, float therapy session and more with this gift certificate to Ebb & Float.
All photos by Korrigan Craddock unless otherwise noted.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.