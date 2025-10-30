Westerville Gift Guide 2025

12 Days of Donuts

Starting at $21

www.schneiders-bakery.com

Assorted donuts

Create a custom dozen of Schneider’s Bakery favorites to share with your loved ones.

Fall in Love (With a Book)

Starting at $20

readbirdiebooks.com

Blind date with a book

For the book lover in your life, gift the unique experience of a mystery book from Birdie Books.

All the Tunes

Prices vary

www.facebook.com/CindaLouShop

Vinyl records

A Gal Named Cinda Lou has a vast record collection – every genre, new and old – perfect for any music-lover in your life.

Run in Style

$35

www.columbusrunning.com

Running hat

Gift a hat from Columbus Running Company, equipped for any form of exercise and available in multiple styles and designs.

Chopping it Up

$44.99

www.amishoriginals.com

Ohio cutting board

An Ohio-shaped cutting board from Amish Originals can double as a decorative piece and a serving platter, making for both a stylish and functional gift.

Fa-La-La-Latte

$22

www.espressoair.com

Coffee

Choose a flavor to be delivered straight to your door with the Espresso Air Flight Club. Enjoy sitting by the fire, or on those long drives to-and-from your holiday festivities.

Spruce Up Your Spritz

$34

www.westervilleflorist.net

Drink your flowers

For a longer lasting gift for your gardening loved ones, consider this flower-inspired syrup set from Westerville Florist, perfect for crafting a cocktail or mocktail at home.

Deck the Pots

Starting at $8

over-grown.square.site

Succulents

A low maintenance and decorative succulent from Overgrown Cbus can be a great gift for any first-time plant parents.

A Drizzle of Magic

$45

www.atwistonolives.com

Three-part gift box of olive oil

With a variety of fine olive oils to choose from, gift a bundle of three from A Twist on Olives is perfect for holiday cooking.

Sweater Weather

$98

www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Raglan Westerville sweater

Show off your hometown spirit with this sweater from Stone & Sparrow Apparel.

Timeless Tidings

Starting at $14.95

www.edwinloyhome.com

Christmas decor

Discover everything you need to make your home merry and bright with charming holiday decor from Edwin Loy Home.

Seasoned with Love

$59.99

www.thephyllisannbrand.com

Signature spice set

Spice up your holiday meals with this versatile seasoning set for potatoes, meat, vegetables and more from Phyllis Ann’s.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Mug

$14.95 each

www.whereimfrom.com

Mugs

Get a pair of matching Where I’m From Brutus mugs to share a cup of coffee or tea with a loved one.

Sip, Sip, Hooray!

$15.75 each

www.thewindowguyco.com

National champions glasses

Cheers to the 2024 national champions. Celebrate Ohio State with these beer glasses from The Window Guy.

Yuletide Glow

$26

www.blendsandleco.com

Holiday candles

Blend Candle Co. has more than 60 holiday scents to keep your home fresh and cozy, from Frasier fur and North Pole bakery, to gingerbread, sugar plum and more.

Charmed

$45

www.thebluelineonline.com

CBJ bracelet

With winter sports in full swing, show some team spirit and gift a Columbus Blue Jackets bracelet from Blue Line.

Crochet Critters

Starting at $15

www.beetlebugart.com

Crochet plush

Beetlebug Art Collective has an array of unique artists’ creations to choose from, such as cuddly crochet plushies.

Grill Master

$59.99

www.buckeyecorner.com

Ohio State grill set

Show buckeye pride with this grill set from Buckeye Corner.

Play, Eat, Sip, Repeat

Budget-based

www.smaskpark.com/westerville.com

Smash Park gift card

A Smash Park gift card is the perfect way to share the fun with a variety of activities such as pickleball, axe throwing, and duckpin bowling along with food and drinks.

Dish It Out

$5-500

www.giammarcos.com

Giammarco’s gift card

Enjoy meals made with fresh ingredients and family recipes, from meatballs, to lasagna, to ravioli with a gift card to Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant.

Self-Care Time

$149

www.ebbfloat.com

Absolute reboot gift certificate

Treat someone to a relaxing wellness experience with a massage chair, float therapy session and more with this gift certificate to Ebb & Float.

