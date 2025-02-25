Westerville Education Foundation evolves funding focus to meet community needs

Whether you raised butterflies to learn about life circles or built an erupting volcano with baking soda and vinegar, there is a good chance you have had an educator who found a way to make learning fun.

For more than 30 years, the Westerville Education Foundation (WEF) has worked with Westerville City Schools and its teachers to help fund engaging educational projects to keep kids in love with learning.

In recent years, the focus and content of those projects have shifted to meet the needs of the students, and the Foundation is also working to highlight these projects through events and encourage student involvement.

Support in the schools

In recent years, WEF Executive Director and previous English teacher at Westerville Central H.S., Emma Nelson, says her team has received more applications involving S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) projects, and those looking to support cultural diversity.

“A key factor in our ability to adapt and to provide what is really needed is listening to teachers,” Nelson says. “We have a strong relationship with the district, so we’re pretty in sync with what is happening in the district, and then teachers are able to tell us what their students need to learn and thrive, and then we can help make it happen.”

One of these projects, which has been ongoing for the past five years, is the African-American Read-In hosted at Blendon M.S.. Sixth-grade teacher, Lee Rutherford, who is in charge of the event, says that WEF’s funding has made it possible to bring in authors, poets and even a quilter.

“We have the youngest readers to the oldest joining us. It’s been exciting to see many community members joining the event, as well. I believe it has truly become a hallmark event for our community,” Rutherford says. “I’m often stopped and asked about what the theme is for this year and who our speaker will be. It’s awesome to see and hear that folks look forward to it each year.”

The focus of these projects has also shifted toward other facets of students’ lives, such as finding ways to address their social and emotional needs. This led to the creation of a calming space at Genoa M.S., a yoga club at Minerva Park M.S. and a sensory space at Mark Twain Elementary. Spaces like these offer a quiet and often softly lit space where students can come when they are emotionally dysregulated to help them find coping skills with trusted staff nearby.

Furthering the impact

The WEF is always looking for ways to increase its reach and impact, which is why Nelson says she was so excited to host the very first Grow and Glow event.

At this February 2025 event, the community was invited to interact with various businesses and groups in and surrounding the area as well as student groups and previous WEF grant recipients, bringing together all the people connected with the Foundation.

“Grow & Glow was a fantastic success! We saw a great turnout, with an estimated 2,000+ attendees enjoying the performances, hands-on activities, and community resources. The energy was incredible, and it was wonderful to see so many families, students, and organizations come together,” Nelson says. We hope that Grow & Glow strengthened connections between schools, families, and local organizations, creating a space for collaboration and celebration. One of our goals was also to increase awareness of the Westerville Education Foundation’s mission and impact, and we hope that many of our attendees left knowing a little bit more about WEF.

Nelson is also excited to see the renewed interest from students in the Westerville Student Education Foundation.

Although it was established some time ago, the student version of the Foundation had to take a brief break during the pandemic. Since returning, Nelson says students have come back with renewed excitement and energy, focusing this year’s projects on the We are the ‘Ville sportsmanship campaign created by the district.

As WEF looks back on all its sponsors and supporters over the years, Nelson says the group hopes to continue increasing its reach for years to come.

“The teachers have no lack of great ideas,” Nelson says. “We just need the support to be able to help them make them happen.”

Rachel Karas is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.