Westerville Division of Police's therapy dog, Chloe, comforts her community

Expand City of Westerville

Perfect partners

As Westerville Division of Police’s first certified therapy dog, Chloe has become a familiar sight to many Westerville residents. A 6-year-old blonde English Labrador retriever with soft brown eyes, a gently-wagging tail and a calming demeanor, her presence has become a beloved and reassuring one throughout the community. And whether you’ve spotted her padding into a classroom, greeting residents at a local event or curling up next to a first responder, you’ve seen Chloe doing what she does best: comfort.

Since joining WPD’s team a little over five years ago, Chloe has worked alongside Officer Mark Wojciechowski (or Officer Wojo). Wojciechowski has served with the WPD for just under 20 years, spending his first 11 as a patrol and field training officer before transitioning into his current Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) officer assignment in partnership with Westerville City Schools, a role he’s now held for nine years.

With Chloe’s therapy role aligning well with Wojciechowski’s work with students, it was a perfect match.

Puppy prep

Expand City of Westerville

Chloe was first welcomed to the department in 2020 after the idea of a WPD therapy dog program was introduced the year before by then-Chief Charles Chandler, who had seen the success of such programs at the Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

“They brought some of their therapy dogs here on the one-year anniversary of our officers’ deaths (Anthony “Tony” Morelli and Eric Joering), and the Chief saw what an impact it had helping the officers and dispatch staff,” says Wojciechowski.

According to Lieutenant Greg Franey, whose duties in part consist of overseeing the D.A.R.E. program, Chloe was selected based on her patient temperament, calm demeanor and affectionate nature – all traits that typically make Labradors excellent therapy dogs.

Chloe’s first several months with WPD consisted of ample obedience training, followed by a 40-hour certification course in Cocoa, Florida. There, Chloe earned the AKC Canine Good Citizen certification through Brevard County Sheriff Office’s Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Children Investigative Therapy Dog Course. Later, she also became certified through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a nationally renowned organization.

Day-to-day dog

Expand City of Westerville Chloe and her K9-friendly vehicle

Since completing her training, Chloe has settled into her daily routine, traveling from school to school with Wojciechowski to educate students on how to make safe and healthy decisions. In total, the pair visits 11 different schools within the district, interacting with more than 700 fifth-grade students throughout each school year.

“The majority of our days are spent in elementary schools, primarily fifth-grade classrooms, but also with other kids in the hallways, and at occasional lunches and recesses,” says Wojciechowski. “Teachers and office staff love her too… Most have dog treats behind their desks.”

Expand City of Westerville Chloe interacts with residents at National Night Out.

Chloe assists Wojciechowski in his D.A.R.E. lessons by breaking the ice, as many young students may not be used to being around police officers, as well as by giving the kids something to look forward to at the end of their session. This reward system benefits Chloe too, as she’s a huge fan of belly rubs.

Not only does Chloe help students by reducing anxiety, improving focus and supporting emotional regulation, but according to Wojciechowski, she has helped students in other ways. For example, she’s encouraged some to overcome their fear of dogs. She’s also often the staff’s go-to when a distraught student needs comfort.

“Some teachers will utilize her for that, like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a student that’s having a rough day. Can they spend a few minutes with Chloe?’” says Wojciechowski. “They’ll lay on the floor and pet Chloe for five minutes, and then be ready to go back to class.”

Comfort on call

Chloe’s role in the community extends beyond the classroom. In addition to her work with students, she’s also a fixture at many community events – helping residents feel safe, supported and connected, and strengthening trust between the department and the community. She regularly attends Fourth Fridays, Cops and Kids Day, Safety City and National Night Out, among other events.

“A lot of the time, on Fourth Fridays, it’s not ‘Where’s Officer Wojo?’ it’s ‘Where’s Chloe?’” jokes Franey. “She’s usually just cooling down in the car.”

And, when the need is greater – following a critical incident, during a first responder debrief or during a time of crisis – Chloe is on call. Through her quiet comfort, she helps first responders and staff throughout the division decompress and maintain overall wellness.

On other occasions, Chloe and Wojciechowski attend PTSD seminars for first responders.

“These are hardened law enforcement and paramedic people, but I’ve seen them come up to Chloe, hug her and just start crying,” says Wojciechowski. “You see the stress they’re feeling, and then the stress relief she brings, and it’s really pretty powerful, the effect she has.”

Off-duty

When she’s not hard at work, Chloe can be found napping on her beloved memory foam bed, at home with Wojciechowski chasing a tennis ball, partaking in her hidden hobby of predicting the winner of the NFL Super Bowl each year or enjoying her favorite activity of all time: eating.

But no matter where she is or what she’s doing, Chloe is always willing to lend a helping paw – making a difference in the lives of all who meet her.

“It’s been nothing but positive,” says Wojciechowski. “She’s such a good dog. She’s been a dream dog.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.