Where to find coffee and other warm drinks in Westerville this winter

There is no greater bliss than a steaming mug of coffee on a cold winter day. Luckily, Westerville has endless coffee options and cozy atmospheres – recently welcoming several new cafes – to help you survive the year’s coldest months.

With a delicious drink menu and a modern interior to match, Begin Cafe creates a warm escape from chilly temperatures. Its simplistic yet diverse menu offers classic drinks such as espresso, cortado and mocha. The menu also includes unique drinks such as the Midwest, a latte with dulce de leche and Citra Hops, and the Canadian, a latte with maple, butter and cinnamon.

Pair a hot drink with a fresh food item from Begin Cafe’s kitchen, such as an açai bowl topped with house-made granola or a classic egg and sausage sandwich.

Espresso Air Coffee Terminal

For a uniquely-themed coffee experience, try Espresso Air Coffee Terminal. Its cozy interior sticks to the aviation theme with a vintage atmosphere. Its plentiful options are sure to help customers take flight. The cafe makes its own in-house milk alternatives to accompany its creatively-named drinks such as the Smooth Ride and Blue Sky. Soar to new heights with delicious Turkish delicacies such as börek and baklava.

Recently established, Marib Coffee is a Yemeni-inspired cafe that blends tradition with modernism. Its new store offers a sleek interior, contrasting its traditional and cozy coffee.

For a culturally immersive dining experience, try ordering Yemeni coffees such as Sanani coffee, medium roast coffee flavored with cardamom, or Mofawar coffee, sweet and creamy with sweetened condensed milk and spices such as cinnamon and ginger.

New to Westerville, Qargo Coffee features classic Italian pastries and coffee. Originally established in 2020, Qargo Coffee now boasts more than 90 locations across the U.S.

The popular coffee shop features classic coffee drinks along with Italian eats such as tiramisu, caprese and Italian cheesecake. For cozy flavors, Qargo Coffee has seasonal offerings such as the Gingerbread Caramel latte[MB1] . The interior is warm and spacious, but if leaving the car sounds too cold to bear, Qargo Coffee is equipped with a drive-thru.

Westerville is finally home to the popular, Columbus-based coffee shop, Fox in the Snow. The drinks, food and atmosphere are praised for their reliability and cozy vibes. Stocked with many warm beverages, Fox in the Snow is a gathering place to hide from the harsh winter elements. Popular menu items include the classic latte and pour-over coffee, while the souffléd egg sandwich is widely regarded as its most famous food item.

For a coffee experience with little waiting in line, the Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop has you covered. With its useful online ordering and delivery service, accessing warm coffee and pastries has never been easier. For families, the shop offers a plethora of kid-friendly drink options such as the Chilly Turtle or the Unicorn. The Family Room Coffee provides more than just a quick coffee stop, with games and books on the shelves and entertainment for everyone.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.