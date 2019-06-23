Westerville chefs provide an evening of best cuisine

× Expand Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

Whether it’s the opportunity to network with fellow professionals throughout the city or sampling that dish from your favorite restaurant you always said you would try, the Taste of Westerville offers a unique experience for the business community and public alike.

For 16 years and counting, the Westerville Chamber of Commerce has showcased the best the city has to offer with newcomers and local staples in cuisine.

“There is always a huge buzz around the event that is so unique to the Taste of Westerville,” Courtney Bailey, events manager at the Westerville Chamber of Commerce says. “It helps to get attendees to think of items or places they might have never ordered from before.”

This year’s event saw an attendance of nearly 300 people with 20 food vendors and over six different beverage vendors.

“Taste of Westerville gives us the ability to promote our business and be successful along with my hardworking staff.” - Megan Ada, owner of Asterisk Supper Club

As Bailey notes, the excitement amongst the chefs and vendors participating is nothing short of inspiring.

“It felt special to have that moment for these chefs to present their food and show how and why it was special to them,” Bailey says. “This was my first Taste of Westerville this year and it’s exciting to see everyone present their best dishes for the community.”

2019 Winners

Though the event is largely centered around socializing and discovering new dishes, there is also competition amongst the vendors for the best dishes.

A panel of local celebrities voted on Westerville’s Tastiest and Best presentation while the rest of the community decided the Peoples’ Choice.

Westerville boasts a strong and diverse food scene for cuisine so it comes as no surprise that the competition this year was very tight. For new restaurants, getting their name out to the community is an award in and of itself. For others, it’s a way to celebrate years of success and hard work.

“During the last nine years, I’ve lived and owned restaurants in Westerville. I’ve been so welcomed and had the privilege to get to know so many people in this community,” Megan Ada, owner of Asterisk Supper Club and winner of this year’s Best Presentation, says. “Taste of Westerville gives us the ability to promote our business and be successful along with my hardworking staff.”

Each year the competition amongst the chamber members is always robust, but much to the benefit of attendees, you won’t go home with an empty stomach. And who knows, you may walk away with a new favorite Westerville restaurant.

“As proud chamber members from the day we opened, this year was a wonderful opportunity to share our culinary talents with the community,” Nancy Howard, general manager of Hilton-Columbus Polaris and winner of this year’s ‘Tastiest,’ says. “There are so many exceptional dining options in Westerville, so taking home “Tastiest” is an honor.”

THE BEST OF THE BEST- Taste of Westerville’s 2019 Winners

Best Presentation – Asterik Supper Club for their Bourbon Chocolate Bread Pudding

Westerville’s Tastiest – Hilton Columbus-Polaris for Deviled eggs with smoked egg yolks and garnished crab meat. Sweet Corn Bisque Shooters, garnished with creme fraiche and chives

People’s Choice – Eddie Merlot’s for Bourbon marinated beef brochettes, chocolate pot de crème

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com