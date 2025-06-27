Westerville Central H.S. girls' flag football team opens door for young female athletes

As part of a pilot program sponsored by the Cleveland Browns, WCHS’s first-ever girls’ flag football team breaks barriers for female athletes – reshaping outdated perceptions and creating more spaces where they can compete, lead and thrive on the football field.

“Who says girls can’t play football too? We’re just as capable,” WCHS Girl’s Flag Football Coach Peyton McBride says. “And it’s so important to give women more opportunities.”

Game on

Expand Westerville City Schools

According to Josh Franke, the head football coach at WCHS, the girls’ flag football program is a result of ‘being in the right place at the right time.’ During a sports conference, Franke was approached by Cleveland Browns Youth Football Manager Hannah Lee.

“She said if we were interested in the program, everything would be taken care of by the Browns. We just needed to gather a team,” Franke says. “So I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Expand Ella Jay

Franke brought the proposal to WCHS Principal Dawn Sayre, who immediately embraced the idea. With district approval, funding and player interest, the team just needed one more thing: a coach.

So, Franke and Sayre approached McBride, a seasoned athlete, WCHS teacher and Westerville South head track and field coach. With a packed schedule, McBride was slightly hesitant to take up the position, but ultimately, her students convinced her.

“The kids were like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have to do it. If you do it, I’ll do it.’ …and the rest is history,” McBride says.

With McBride on board, and assistance from Franke, the program quickly took shape and the girls played their first game in April.

Breaking boundaries

Expand Westerville City Schools

For many of the team’s players, signing up for the flag football team was simply a fun way to try something different and stay active. However, as the season unfolded, it became clear that the inaugural team signified something far more meaningful than just a new sport it was breaking barriers as one of the first teams of its kind, not only in Ohio but across the country.

As the sport continues to evolve, WCHS has high hopes for the future.

“I just hope it continues to increase in number of participants, because not only is it getting kids involved outside the classroom, but I also think… it’s one more avenue (for the students) to continue to pursue their goals post-secondary,” Sayre says. “I also see it as adding another layer for us to celebrate within our school and generate excitement.”

As WCHS and other Ohio schools embrace the new program, they hope to create a domino effect.

“It’s creating opportunities for other schools too, and that’s what I hope to see, for more schools to jump into the program next year,” Franke says. “Being able to create those opportunities from our pilot program, not just for these girls, but to open up the door for other schools is awesome too.”

Expand Ella Jay

Meanwhile, the girls at WCHS benefit from the program beyond the thrill of competition and scholarship possibilities. For instance, many of the girls share that one of the best parts about joining the team was meeting new friends and building new bonds.

“This is a huge melting pot for the girls. Many of them wouldn’t have associated outside of this sport,” Franke says. “We have all different types of sports players here – soccer, swim, cheer, basketball, track and field.”

Just the beginning

Expand Westerville City Schools

According to Sayre, the program is also proving beneficial for the school and community as a whole.

“It’s one more way for kids to be proud of our school (and) of themselves,” Sayre says. “It’s increased our school spirit. We have a lot of guys from the football team wanting to support them and cheer them on. It’s been really cool to see the excitement around this team.”

There were many memorable aspects from the first season, but, according to the players, the biggest takeaways were how to keep an open mind, how to have patience with themselves, how to get out of their comfort zone and how to have fun amidst it all.

“To be able to take anything that you want by the reins, I hope, is what they take away from this. To seize your opportunity to be better,” McBride says.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.