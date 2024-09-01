Westerville Calendar | September/October 2024

Through September

Celebrating Hispanic & Latino Heritage

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22

The Secret Garden The Musical

8 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)

Curtain Players

5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

www.curtainplayers.org

Saturdays through Oct. 26

Uptown Epic Beer Walks

2-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

Saturdays through Oct. 28

Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Westerville City Hall

21 S. State St.

www.uptownwesterville.com

Sat., Sept. 7

W.A.R.M 5K Shopping Cart Run/Walk/Shuffle

9 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.warmwesterville.org

Mon., Sept. 9

Trees, Bushes, or Shrubs? Landscaping 101

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Wed., Sept. 11

9/11 Day Meal Pack

7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.911day.org

Sat., Sept. 14

Central Ohio Primary Care: Run 4 The Health Of It

7:45-10:30 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.copcp.com

Sat., Sept. 14

Whistlestop UGRR Tour

1-4 p.m.

Hanby House

160 W. Main St.

www.westervillehistory.org

Sun., Sept. 15

Race for Life Single

Noon

Westerville BMX

535 Park Meadow Rd.

www.westervillebmx.org

Mon., Sept. 16

Westerville Rotary Foundation Golf Outing

9:30 a.m.

The Medallion Club

5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillerotary.com

Wed., Sept. 18

Meet the Author: Nicola Yoon

7-9 p.m.

Westerville Central H.S.

7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sat., Sept. 21

Autumn Arborfest

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North

221 W. Main St.

www.westerville.org

Thur., Sept. 26

Semi-Annual Multicultural Business Expo

5-8 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus Polaris-Westerville Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

Fri., Sept. 27 & Oct. 25

Fourth Friday & Fourth Friday Midnight Madness

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Fri. & Sat., Sept. 27 - Oct. 31

Uptown Ghost Tours

7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Otterbein Cemetery

175 S. Knox St.

www.goodmedicineproductions.org

Saturday, Sept. 28

Hanby Walking Tour

1-4 p.m.

Hanby House

160 W. Main St.

www.westervillehistory.org

Sat. Sept. 28

Columbus Cars and Coffee

1-3 p.m.

City of Westerville

21 S. State St.

www.columbuscarsandcoffee.com

Through October

Gruesome Predictions: Pop-Up Exhibit in the Museum

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Through October

Back to the Future: Scavenger Hunt in the Museum

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sat., Oct. 12

Life-Sized Candyland: Magical Forest Edition

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

TBD

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow

7-11 p.m.

Heritage Park

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.parks.westerville.org

Oct. 18, 19, 25-27

Laura

8 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)

Curtain Players

5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

www.curtainplayers.org

Fri., Oct. 25

Mystical Science: COSI Science LIVE!

6-6:45 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thurs., Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat

6-8 p.m.

City of Westerville

www.westerville.org