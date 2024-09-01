Westerville Calendar | September/October 2024

Through September
Celebrating Hispanic & Latino Heritage
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sept. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22
The Secret Garden The Musical
8 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)
Curtain Players
5691 Harlem Rd., Galena
Saturdays through Oct. 26
Uptown Epic Beer Walks
2-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Saturdays through Oct. 28
Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Westerville City Hall
21 S. State St.
Sat., Sept. 7
W.A.R.M 5K Shopping Cart Run/Walk/Shuffle
9 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Mon., Sept. 9
Trees, Bushes, or Shrubs? Landscaping 101
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Wed., Sept. 11
9/11 Day Meal Pack
7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Schottenstein Center
555 Borror Dr., Columbus
Sat., Sept. 14
Central Ohio Primary Care: Run 4 The Health Of It
7:45-10:30 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Sat., Sept. 14
Whistlestop UGRR Tour
1-4 p.m.
Hanby House
160 W. Main St.
Sun., Sept. 15
Race for Life Single
Noon
Westerville BMX
535 Park Meadow Rd.
Mon., Sept. 16
Westerville Rotary Foundation Golf Outing
9:30 a.m.
The Medallion Club
5000 Club Dr.
Wed., Sept. 18
Meet the Author: Nicola Yoon
7-9 p.m.
Westerville Central H.S.
7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
Sat., Sept. 21
Autumn Arborfest
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Alum Creek Park North
221 W. Main St.
Thur., Sept. 26
Semi-Annual Multicultural Business Expo
5-8 p.m.
Renaissance Columbus Polaris-Westerville Hotel
409 Altair Pkwy.
Fri., Sept. 27 & Oct. 25
Fourth Friday & Fourth Friday Midnight Madness
6-9 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Fri. & Sat., Sept. 27 - Oct. 31
Uptown Ghost Tours
7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Otterbein Cemetery
175 S. Knox St.
www.goodmedicineproductions.org
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hanby Walking Tour
1-4 p.m.
Hanby House
160 W. Main St.
Sat. Sept. 28
Columbus Cars and Coffee
1-3 p.m.
City of Westerville
21 S. State St.
Through October
Gruesome Predictions: Pop-Up Exhibit in the Museum
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Through October
Back to the Future: Scavenger Hunt in the Museum
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sat., Oct. 12
Life-Sized Candyland: Magical Forest Edition
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
TBD
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
7-11 p.m.
Heritage Park
60 N. Cleveland Ave.
Oct. 18, 19, 25-27
Laura
8 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)
Curtain Players
5691 Harlem Rd., Galena
Fri., Oct. 25
Mystical Science: COSI Science LIVE!
6-6:45 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Thurs., Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat
6-8 p.m.
City of Westerville