Westerville Calendar | September/October 2021

Through Oct. 9

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Through Sept. 12

Summer Concert Series

6:30 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Sept. 5: fo/mo/deep

Sept. 12: Lords of Literature

www.westerville.org

Sept. 2

Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals

7-8 p.m.

Meeting rooms A and B, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 4

Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run

9 a.m.

Schneider’s Bakery, 6 S. State St.

www.donutrun.itsyourrace.com

Sept. 6

No School – Labor Day Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sept. 7, 14, 21

Lunchbox Concert Series in partnership with Java Central and Arts Council of Westerville

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 9

Meet the Author: Kwame Alexander (Webinar)

11 a.m.-noon

Virtual

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 10

Polaris Night Market

6-9 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.polarisnightmarket.com

Sept. 10-26

Curtain Players present Nana’s Naughty Knickers

Various times

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Sept. 11

Doggie Paddle

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 24

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: World Showcase

6-9 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 17

Masterworks One, the Ron Lykins Masterworks Series

5 p.m. Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Oct. 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: Magical Midnight Madness

6-9 p.m. Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Curtain Players present Angel Street

Various times

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd. www.curtainplayers.org

Oct. 23

Westerville Central High School Arts & Crafts Market

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Oct. 23

StoryBall 2021 7-10 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com