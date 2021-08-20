Westerville Calendar | September/October 2021

Through Oct. 9
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Through Sept. 12
Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m.
Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.
Sept. 5: fo/mo/deep
Sept. 12: Lords of Literature
www.westerville.org
Sept. 2
Raggin’ On: The Art of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson’s House and Journals
7-8 p.m.
Meeting rooms A and B, Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.
www.westervillelibrary.org
Sept. 4
Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run
9 a.m.
Schneider’s Bakery, 6 S. State St.
www.donutrun.itsyourrace.com
Sept. 6
No School – Labor Day Westerville City School District
www.westerville.k12.oh.us
Sept. 7, 14, 21
Lunchbox Concert Series in partnership with Java Central and Arts Council of Westerville
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
www.westerville.org
Sept. 9
Meet the Author: Kwame Alexander (Webinar)
11 a.m.-noon
Virtual
www.westervillelibrary.org
Sept. 10
Polaris Night Market
6-9 p.m.
Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.
www.polarisnightmarket.com
Sept. 10-26
Curtain Players present Nana’s Naughty Knickers
Various times
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.
www.curtainplayers.org
Sept. 11
Doggie Paddle
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd.
www.westerville.org
Sept. 24
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: World Showcase
6-9 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Oct. 17
Masterworks One, the Ron Lykins Masterworks Series
5 p.m. Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
www.westervillesymphony.org
Oct. 22
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals: Magical Midnight Madness
6-9 p.m. Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
www.uptownwestervilleinc.com
Oct. 22-Nov. 7
Curtain Players present Angel Street
Various times
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd. www.curtainplayers.org
Oct. 23
Westerville Central High School Arts & Crafts Market
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
www.westerville.k12.oh.us
Oct. 23
StoryBall 2021 7-10 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd.
www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com