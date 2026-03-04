Westerville Calendar | March/April 2026

Nominate a Community Champion!

Do you know a local individual or group who has made an exceptional volunteer contribution to the Westerville community? Nominate them for the 2026 A. Monroe Courtright Volunteer Service Award by visiting www.westervillerotary.com. Nominations must be submitted by noon, March 20. If you have any questions, contact Janet Tressler-Davis at jtdavis4943@gmail.com.

Sat., March 1

Westerville Symphony Masterworks II with Lou Harrison’s Piano Concerto featuring Sarah Cahill

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Tues., March 3

Draw Together – Still Life Drawing

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

Wed., March 4

Wine Down Wednesdays

5-7 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.visitwesterville.org

Wed., March 4

Sarah Cahill: The Woods So Wild

7:30 p.m.

Battelle Fine Arts Center in Riley Auditorium

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

Sat., March 7

Uptown Cookie Walk

Noon-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sun., March 8

Rotary Fish Fry

Noon-5:30 p.m.

Otterbein Campus Center

100 W. Home St.

www.westervillerotary.com

Tues., March 10

Escape Room: Five Nights at Freddy’s

4-5 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thurs., March 12

Preschool Storytime Special: Seeds of Caring & Musician Joanie Calem

11 a.m.-noon

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

March 13-29

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B presented by Curtain Players

Curtain Players Theatre

5691 Harlem Rd., Galena

www.curtainplayers.org

Thurs., March 19

March Art Social

6-8 p.m.

Community Artists of Westerville

545 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.communityartistsofwesterville.org

Fri., March 20

No School (K-12) – Westerville City Schools

Westerville Educator Day

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sat., March 21

Saturday Night Live at Java Central

7-9:30 p.m.

Java Central

20 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Fri., March 27

8th Annual AYCE Fish Fry

4 p.m.

Blendon Masonic Temple

130 S. State St.

www.facebook.com/events/948420834366701

Fri., March 27

Sanders Frye: Man of Many Talents

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sat., March 28

Spring Eggstravaganza

10 a.m.-noon

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

www.westerville.org

March 30-April 3

No School (K-12) – Spring Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Mon., April 6

Death Café – A Conversation with End-of-Life Doula

10-11:30 a.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Wed., April 8

Social Night at Daylight Artist Collective

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

Sat., April 11

Family Storytime with Twinkle the Service Dog

10-11 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

April 9-18

Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella presented by Otterbein University Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowen Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Fri.-Sat., April 17-18

Otterbein Opera Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Riley Auditorium

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

Fri., April 24

Otterbein University: Jazz Ensemble Concert

7:30 p.m.

Riley Auditorium

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

Sun., April 26

Westerville Symphony Masterworks III: A Symphonic Celebration of American 250

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org