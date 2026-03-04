Westerville Calendar | March/April 2026

Nominate a Community Champion!
Do you know a local individual or group who has made an exceptional volunteer contribution to the Westerville community? Nominate them for the 2026 A. Monroe Courtright Volunteer Service Award by visiting www.westervillerotary.com. Nominations must be submitted by noon, March 20. If you have any questions, contact Janet Tressler-Davis at jtdavis4943@gmail.com.
Sat., March 1
Westerville Symphony Masterworks II with Lou Harrison’s Piano Concerto featuring Sarah Cahill
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.
Tues., March 3
Draw Together – Still Life Drawing
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective
9 E. College Ave.
Wed., March 4
Wine Down Wednesdays
5-7 p.m.
Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel
409 Altair Pkwy.
Wed., March 4
Sarah Cahill: The Woods So Wild
7:30 p.m.
Battelle Fine Arts Center in Riley Auditorium
170 W. Park St.
Sat., March 7
Uptown Cookie Walk
Noon-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Sun., March 8
Rotary Fish Fry
Noon-5:30 p.m.
Otterbein Campus Center
100 W. Home St.
Tues., March 10
Escape Room: Five Nights at Freddy’s
4-5 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Thurs., March 12
Preschool Storytime Special: Seeds of Caring & Musician Joanie Calem
11 a.m.-noon
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
March 13-29
Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B presented by Curtain Players
Curtain Players Theatre
5691 Harlem Rd., Galena
CAW
Thurs., March 19
March Art Social
6-8 p.m.
Community Artists of Westerville
545 S. Otterbein Ave.
www.communityartistsofwesterville.org
Fri., March 20
No School (K-12) – Westerville City Schools
Westerville Educator Day
Sat., March 21
Saturday Night Live at Java Central
7-9:30 p.m.
Java Central
20 S. State St.
Fri., March 27
8th Annual AYCE Fish Fry
4 p.m.
Blendon Masonic Temple
130 S. State St.
www.facebook.com/events/948420834366701
Fri., March 27
Sanders Frye: Man of Many Talents
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
City of Westerville
Sat., March 28
Spring Eggstravaganza
10 a.m.-noon
Hoff Woods Park
556 McCorkle Blvd.
March 30-April 3
No School (K-12) – Spring Break
Westerville City Schools
Westerville Public Library
Mon., April 6
Death Café – A Conversation with End-of-Life Doula
10-11:30 a.m.
Westerville Community Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
DAC
Wed., April 8
Social Night at Daylight Artist Collective
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective
9 E. College Ave.
Westerville Public Library
Sat., April 11
Family Storytime with Twinkle the Service Dog
10-11 a.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
April 9-18
Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella presented by Otterbein University Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre at Cowen Hall
30 S. Grove St.
Fri.-Sat., April 17-18
Otterbein Opera Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Riley Auditorium
170 W. Park St.
Fri., April 24
Otterbein University: Jazz Ensemble Concert
7:30 p.m.
Riley Auditorium
170 W. Park St.
Westerville Symphony
Sun., April 26
Westerville Symphony Masterworks III: A Symphonic Celebration of American 250
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.