Westerville Calendar | January/February 2026

Fri., Jan. 2 and Feb. 13
American Red Cross: Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Thurs., Jan. 8 and Feb. 12
Cookbook Club: Comfort Food
6-7 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Tues., Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24
Draw Together – Still Life Drawing
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective
9 E. College Ave.
Kara Chapin
Thurs, Jan. 15 and Feb. 19
Stained Glass Workshop with Kara Chapin
6-9 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective
9 E. College Ave.
www.daylightartistcollective.com
Sat., Jan. 17
Kitten Yoga
3-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Mon., Jan. 19
No School – Westerville City Schools
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Westerville City Schools
Mon., Jan. 19
MLK Breakfast Celebration
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel
409 Altair Pkwy.
Fri., Jan. 23
Dry Capital of the World: The Prohibition Archive in Westerville
7-8:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Vickie Muse
Sat., Jan. 31
Plant & Seed Swap
3-5 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Westerville Public Library
Feb. 1-28
Periodic Table of Black History and Straw Rockets: Black History in Space
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Mon., Feb. 2
Film Screening: Camp Delaware
7-8:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Feb. 5-8
Dead Man Walking presented by Westerville South High School Theatre
7-9 p.m.
Westerville South High School
303 S. Otterbein Ave.
Thurs., Feb. 5
Getting Older: Author talk with Robert Bailor
6:30-8 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sat., Feb. 7
Urban Strings Columbus: Youth Orchestra
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sat., Feb. 7
Margarita (in the) ‘Ville
7-10 p.m.
Otterbein University, The Point
60 Collegeview Rd.
Otterbein University Theatre
Feb. 12-21
All My Sons presented by Otterbein University Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: 2 p.m. only
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.
Mon., Feb. 16
No School – Westerville City Schools
Presidents’ Day
Chris Ott
Mon., Feb. 16
Library Gets LOUD!
All day
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Fri., Feb. 20
No School (Grades 6-12) - Westerville City Schools
Parent Teacher Conferences/Comp Day
Westerville Public Library
Sun., Feb. 22
Leaping Lizards: Reptile Show
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.