Westerville Calendar | January/February 2026

Events on the horizon in Westerville

Fri., Jan. 2 and Feb. 13

American Red Cross: Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thurs., Jan. 8 and Feb. 12

Cookbook Club: Comfort Food

6-7 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Tues., Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24

Draw Together – Still Life Drawing

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

Thurs, Jan. 15 and Feb. 19

Stained Glass Workshop with Kara Chapin

6-9 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.daylightartistcollective.com

Sat., Jan. 17

Kitten Yoga

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Mon., Jan. 19

No School – Westerville City Schools

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Mon., Jan. 19

MLK Breakfast Celebration

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.leadershipwesterville.com

Fri., Jan. 23

Dry Capital of the World: The Prohibition Archive in Westerville

7-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sat., Jan. 31

Plant & Seed Swap

3-5 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 1-28

Periodic Table of Black History and Straw Rockets: Black History in Space

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Mon., Feb. 2

Film Screening: Camp Delaware

7-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 5-8

Dead Man Walking presented by Westerville South High School Theatre

7-9 p.m.

Westerville South High School

303 S. Otterbein Ave.

wshs.westerville.k12.oh.us

Thurs., Feb. 5

Getting Older: Author talk with Robert Bailor

6:30-8 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sat., Feb. 7

Urban Strings Columbus: Youth Orchestra

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.urbanstingscolumbus.org

Sat., Feb. 7

Margarita (in the) ‘Ville

7-10 p.m.

Otterbein University, The Point

60 Collegeview Rd.

www.westervillerotary.org

Feb. 12-21

All My Sons presented by Otterbein University Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: 2 p.m. only

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Mon., Feb. 16

No School – Westerville City Schools

Presidents’ Day

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Mon., Feb. 16

Library Gets LOUD!

All day

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Fri., Feb. 20

No School (Grades 6-12) - Westerville City Schools

Parent Teacher Conferences/Comp Day

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sun., Feb. 22

Leaping Lizards: Reptile Show

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org