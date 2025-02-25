Westerville Calendar | March/April 2025

March 1-31

Community Arts of Westerville 67th Annual Spring Show

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.communityartistsofwesterville.org

Sat., March 1

Uptown Cookie Walk

Uptown Westerville

Noon-4 p.m.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sun., March 2

On Your Marks – Concert with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Expand Westerville Symphony

Sun., March 9

Westerville Symphony Masterworks II Presents Holst’s The Planets

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Thurs., March 20

Quote on a Tote – Tote Bag Decorating for Women’s History Month

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thurs., March 20

Community Artists of Westerville – March Art Social

6-8 p.m.

Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop

545 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.communityartistsofwesterville.org

Expand Otterbein University

Sun., March 23

Otterbein Singers Performance

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Battelle Fine Arts Center

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

March 24-28

No School K-12 – Spring Break

Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Expand Ian Alexander Photography

Tues., March 25

Women in Business Social – Cards & Cocktails

5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub

24 N. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Tues., March 25

Community Artists of Westerville Monthly Meeting

6-8 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.communityartistsofwesterville.org

Wed., April 2

Power Up – Video Game Night

1:30-2:30 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Expand Otterbein University

April 3-12

Otterbein University Presents Footloose

Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Expand Westerville Symphony

Fri., April 11

Chamber Ensemble Concert – Strings

7:30-9 p.m.

Battelle Fine Arts Center

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

Fri., April 18

No School K-12 – Good Friday

Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sat., April 19

Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m.-noon

Westerville Community Center Gymnasium

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.civitan.org/westerville

Fri., April 25

Jazz Ensemble Concert

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Battelle Fine Arts Center

170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

Sat., April 26

Westerville Art Hop

Noon-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Expand Westerville Symphony

Sun., April 27

Westerville Symphony Masterworks III Presents Milhaud’s Creation of the World and Copland’s Appalachian Spring

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org