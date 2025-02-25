Westerville Calendar | March/April 2025

March 1-31
Community Arts of Westerville 67th Annual Spring Show
Westerville Community Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.communityartistsofwesterville.org
Sat., March 1
Uptown Cookie Walk
Uptown Westerville
Noon-4 p.m.
Sun., March 2
On Your Marks – Concert with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra
3-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
Westerville Symphony
Sun., March 9
Westerville Symphony Masterworks II Presents Holst’s The Planets
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.
Thurs., March 20
Quote on a Tote – Tote Bag Decorating for Women’s History Month
2:30-4:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
Thurs., March 20
Community Artists of Westerville – March Art Social
6-8 p.m.
Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop
545 S. Otterbein Ave.
www.communityartistsofwesterville.org
Otterbein University
Sun., March 23
Otterbein Singers Performance
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Battelle Fine Arts Center
170 W. Park St.
March 24-28
No School K-12 – Spring Break
Westerville City School District
Ian Alexander Photography
Tues., March 25
Women in Business Social – Cards & Cocktails
5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Old Bag of Nails Pub
24 N. State St.
Tues., March 25
Community Artists of Westerville Monthly Meeting
6-8 p.m.
Westerville Community Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.communityartistsofwesterville.org
Wed., April 2
Power Up – Video Game Night
1:30-2:30 p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
Otterbein University
April 3-12
Otterbein University Presents Footloose
Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.
Westerville Symphony
Fri., April 11
Chamber Ensemble Concert – Strings
7:30-9 p.m.
Battelle Fine Arts Center
170 W. Park St.
Fri., April 18
No School K-12 – Good Friday
Westerville City School District
Sat., April 19
Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
10:30 a.m.-noon
Westerville Community Center Gymnasium
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Fri., April 25
Jazz Ensemble Concert
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Battelle Fine Arts Center
170 W. Park St.
Sat., April 26
Westerville Art Hop
Noon-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Westerville Symphony
Sun., April 27
Westerville Symphony Masterworks III Presents Milhaud’s Creation of the World and Copland’s Appalachian Spring
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theater at Cowan Hall
30 S. Grove St.