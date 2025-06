Westerville Calendar | July/August 2025

Wednesdays

JC Lunchbox Concert Series

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Java Central Coffee Roasters

20 S. State St., Ste. B

www.javacentral.coffee.com

July 1-31

Disability Pride: Flags and Facts

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Tues., July 1

Bug Box with OSU Entomology

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Fri., July 4, 11, 18 & Aug. 1, 8, 15, 29

Uptown Friday Nights

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Fri., July 4

Westerville’s Independence Day 5K Run/Walk

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Athletic Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

Westerville’s Independence Day Celebration Parade

10:30 a.m.

State Street

Westerville's Independence Day Celebration Firework Show

10 p.m.

Heritage Park

www.westervillerotary.com

Sun., July 6, 20, 27 & Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24

Summer Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheatre

221 W. Main St.

www.westerville.org

Mon.-Fri., July 7-11

Blendon Woods Grandcamp

Mon.-Thurs.: 9 a.m.-noon

Fri.: 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

4265 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.metroparks.net

Thurs., July 10

Media Conversation Basics

10 a.m.-noon

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thurs., July 10

Whiskey Wars: New Perspectives

6:30-8 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 10-13 & 17-19

Otterbein Summer Theatre Presents: Dames at Sea

Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Sat., July 12

Stories and S’mores

1-4 p.m.

Hanby House

160 W. Main St.

www.westervillehistory.org

Sat.-Sun., July 12-13

Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

Sat.:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun.:10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Heritage Par

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

Tues., July 15

Taylor Swift Party

2-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Tues., July 15

Husky Fall Sports Jamboree

4-6 p.m.

WCS Heritage M.S.

390 N. Spring Rd.

www.heritage.westerville.k12.oh.us

Wed., July 16

Magic Show and Workshop

2-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Thur.-Sun., July 17-20

WV Parks & Rec. Civic Theatre presents CATS

July 17, 18, 19: 7 p.m., July 20: 2 p.m.

Westerville North H.S.

950 County Line Rd.

www.parks.westerville.org

Sun., July 20

Westerflora

Noon-6 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

Mon., July 21

Annual Golf Outing

9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Medallion Club

5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

Fri., July 25 & Aug. 22

Uptown Fourth Friday Festival

6-9 p.m.

State Street

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sat., July 26

Ice cream social in honor of Ben Hanby

1-4 p.m.

Hanby House

160 W. Main St.

www.ohiohistory.org

Sun., July 27

Tapestry of a Town

1-5 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

Tues., July 29

Giant Bubble Show

2-7 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Fri., Aug. 1

Young Leaders Annual Cornhole Tournament

5-9 p.m.

Rude Dog Bar & Grill Polaris

8711 Sancus Blvd.

www.westervillechamber.com

Tues., Aug. 5

National Night Out

6-8 p.m.

Huber Village Park

362 Huber Village Blvd.

www.westerville.org

Sat., Aug. 9

Uptown Untapped

6-10 p.m.

East Main Street

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Mon., Aug. 11

Composting with Worms

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Wed., Aug. 13

First Day for Students

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Aug. 15-16

Walls Build

Fri.: 5-7 p.m.

Sat.: 7:30 a.m.-noon

Westerville Area Resource Ministry

150 Heatherdown Dr.

www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org

Tues., Aug. 26

Women in Business – Mix and Blend

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Blend Candle Co.

16 E. Main St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Sat., Aug. 30

ReUse-a-Palooza

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westerville

www.sustainablewesterville.org

2025 Annual Shopping Cart Shuffle 5K is on Sat., Sept. 6, at the Westerville Sports Complex, in recognition of Hunger Action Awareness Month. Register now at www.warmwesterville.org