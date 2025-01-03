Westerville Calendar | January/February 2025

Events on the horizon in Westerville

Sat., Jan. 4

Balloon Mystery Magic Show

10-10:45 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com

Sat., Jan. 4

Teen Night

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Mon., Jan. 6

Silent Book Club

6-8 p.m.

Family Room Coffee and Bakeshop

545 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.familyroomcoffee.com

Sat., Jan. 11

Encaustic Mixed Media Workshop with Erin Wallace

1-3 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.daylightartistcollective.com

Tues., Jan. 14

Career Exploration Workshop for Seniors

1-2:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com

Wed., Jan. 15

Two Librarians and Cozy Reads

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com  

Thurs., Jan. 16

Parents’ Night Out

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Good Vibes Winery

2 S. State St.

www.goodvibeswinery.com

Fri., Jan. 17 and Feb. 21

Flights & Bites

5-8 p.m.

Market District (Giant Eagle)

650 N. State St.

www.marketdistrict.com

Mon., Jan. 20

No School K-12 – MLK Day

Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Mon., Jan. 20

MLK Breakfast Celebration

8:30-10:30 a.m.

The Medallion Club

5000 Club Dr.

www.leadershipwesterville.com

Fri., Jan. 24

Historical Society: World of William Fouse

7-9 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com.

Sat., Jan. 25

Plant and Seed Swap

2-5 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com

Tues., Jan. 28

Women in Business Social: Wines & Vines

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Good Vibes Winery

2 S. State St.

www.goodvibeswinery.com

Sat., Feb. 1

Create & Sip Class

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Art and Clay

13 1/2 E. College Ave.

www.uptownartandclay.com

Tues., Feb. 4

Creative Night with Elle - Gelli Printing

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.daylightartistcollective.com

Thurs., Feb. 6

Speed Networking

5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Renaissance Columbus Westerville Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.business.westervillechamber.com

Thurs., Feb. 6

Historic Black Settlements of Ohio: Author David Meyers

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com

Fri., Feb. 7

Teen Night

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Sun., Feb. 9

Urban Strings Columbus: Youth Orchestra

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.bibliocommons.com

Wed., Feb. 12

Social Night at Daylight Artist Collective

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.daylightartistcollective.com

Fri., Feb. 14

No School K-12 – Westerville Educator Day

Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Mon., Feb. 17

No School K-12 – President’s Day

Westerville City School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Feb. 20-23 and 27-28

Otterbein University Theater presents The Laramie Project

7:30 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Fri., Feb. 21

No School – grades 6-12

Parent Teacher Conferences

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sat., Feb. 22

WesterBall 2025 - Masterpiece Mayhem

7-11 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.artscouncilofwesterville.com