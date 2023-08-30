Westerville Calendar| September/October

Fridays through Sept. 29
Uptown Friday Nights
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Westerville City Hall
21 S. State St.
Sept. 1
American Red Cross: Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sept. 4
No School – Labor Day
Westerville School District
Sept. 7
School Supply Decorating
4-7 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sept. 8-24
Curtain Players presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Curtain Players Theatre
5691 Harlem Rd.
Sept. 10
Westerville Education Foundation presents Grow and Glow 2023
Noon-6 p.m.
Minerva Park Middle School
5002 Farview Rd.
www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com
Sept. 10
Sounds of Summer
6:30-8 p.m.
Alum Creek Amphitheater
221 W. Main St.
Sept. 11; Oct. 9
Book Club at Westerville Senior Center
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Westerville Senior Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Sept. 15; Oct. 20
Flights and Bites
5-8 p.m.
Market District
650 N. State St.
Sept. 16
Genoa Township Fishing Day
9 a.m.-noon
Hilmar Park
6533 Hilmar Dr.
Sept. 16
Read to Lead/Write
1-4 p.m.
Java Central Café and Roaster
20 S. State St.
Sept. 21
Huntington Bank presents Business After Hours
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Huntington Bank
790 N. State St.
Sept. 22
4th Friday on the Lawn: Chalk Mural
3:30-8:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sept. 22
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals
6-9 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
21 S. State St.
Sept. 23; Oct. 21
Creative Pens Writing Group
3-5 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Sept. 27
Multicultural Business Expo presented by Telhio
5:30-7:30 p.m.
COhatch Westerville
240 S. State St.
Sept. 28
Re-Slice of Westerville
5-9 p.m.
COhatch Westerville
240 S. State St.
Oct. 1-31
Wizards and Wands Festival
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Oct. 3
Haunted Westerville
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
Oct. 8
Lions Club 95th Anniversary Party
The Point
60 Collegeview Rd.
Oct. 18
Women in Business Luncheon
11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Oct. 19
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
7-11 p.m.
Heritage Park
60 N. Cleveland Ave.
Oct. 20-Nov. 5
Curtain Players Theatre presents Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille
Curtain Players Theatre
5691 Harlem Rd.