Westerville Calendar| September/October

Fridays through Sept. 29

Uptown Friday Nights

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

Saturdays through Sept. 30

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Westerville City Hall

21 S. State St.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 1

American Red Cross: Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 4

No School – Labor Day

Westerville School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sept. 7

School Supply Decorating

4-7 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 8-24

Curtain Players presents Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Curtain Players Theatre

5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Sept. 10

Westerville Education Foundation presents Grow and Glow 2023

Noon-6 p.m.

Minerva Park Middle School

5002 Farview Rd.

www.westervilleeducationfoundation.com

Sept. 10

Sounds of Summer

6:30-8 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater

221 W. Main St.

www.parks.westerville.org

Sept. 11; Oct. 9

Book Club at Westerville Senior Center

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Westerville Senior Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 15; Oct. 20

Flights and Bites

5-8 p.m.

Market District

650 N. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Sept. 16

Genoa Township Fishing Day

9 a.m.-noon

Hilmar Park

6533 Hilmar Dr.

www.genoatwp.com

Sept. 16

Read to Lead/Write

1-4 p.m.

Java Central Café and Roaster

20 S. State St.

www.javacentral.coffee

Sept. 21

Huntington Bank presents Business After Hours

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Huntington Bank

790 N. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Sept. 22

4th Friday on the Lawn: Chalk Mural

3:30-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festivals

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Sept. 23; Oct. 21

Creative Pens Writing Group

3-5 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 27

Multicultural Business Expo presented by Telhio

5:30-7:30 p.m.

COhatch Westerville

240 S. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Sept. 28

Re-Slice of Westerville

5-9 p.m.

COhatch Westerville

240 S. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

Oct. 1-31

Wizards and Wands Festival

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Oct. 3

Haunted Westerville

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Oct. 8

Lions Club 95th Anniversary Party

The Point

60 Collegeview Rd.

www.westervillelions.org

Oct. 18

Women in Business Luncheon

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

www.westervillechamber.com

Oct. 19

The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow

7-11 p.m.

Heritage Park

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.parks.westerville.org

Oct. 20-Nov. 5

Curtain Players Theatre presents Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille

Curtain Players Theatre

5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org