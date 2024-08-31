Westerville Bookmarks | September/October 2024

Last to Eat, Last to Learn: My Life in Afghanistan Fighting to Educate Women

By Pashtana Durani (Biography)

Inspired by generations of her family's unwavering belief in the power of education, Pashtana Durrani recognized her calling early in life: to educate Afghanistan's girls and young women raised in a society where learning is forbidden. Pashtana founded the nonprofit LEARN and developed a program to get educational materials directly into the hands of girls in remote areas of the country. Her commitment to education has made her a target of the Taliban.

The Montessori Child: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Capable Children with Creative Minds and Compassionate Hearts

By Simone Davies (Non-Fiction)

When children are given independence, the tools to succeed, and the encouragement to build on their abilities, it's amazing what they can achieve. The newest book in the bestselling Montessori series is an everything-you-need-to-know guide to raising your school-aged child (from 3-12 years old, with a bonus chapter for the teen years) in the Montessori way.

The Teacher

By Frieda McFadden (Fiction)

Beloved literature teacher Maggie Adair loves her life at the prestigious Downey House boarding school on the gloriously sunny and windy English coast where she found her footing as a teacher and fell in love with her colleague David. But these days Maggie's feeling restless, lured by the promise of a different life back in her Scottish hometown. How can you follow your

heart when it seems to take you in two directions at once? Meanwhile, Maggie's favorite students are abuzz at the thought of graduation and are set to fly the nest to their next adventure.

One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience by

By John Quiñones (Non-Fiction)

One Year in Uvalde synthesizes a year-long story into a timely, humane, and important look at a community's activism and resiliency. It follows several families and residents while events continue to unfold in the community. The intimate, sensitive reporting of Quiñones, Salinas, and ABC News examines a specific time and place in American life, highlighting the challenges we face as a nation.

The Better HalfS

By Alli Frank (Fiction)

Nina is stepping into her dream job as a trifecta: a first-generation, Black female head of the storied Royal-Hawkins School. To mark the moment, Nina and her best friend, Marisol, take a long-overdue girls' trip to celebrate. As Nina's school year gets underway, all seems to be progressing as planned. Before long, Jared Jones, two hundred pounds of Harvard-educated ego, relentlessly pushes Nina to her ethical limits. Soon after, dutiful Xandra accuses one of her teachers of misconduct. And most alarming, the repercussions of her trip with Marisol force Nina into a life-altering choice.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

I Love My Teacher

By Andreae Giles (Picture Book)

School is a ton of fun all thanks to a special teacher who makes sure every school day is the best! This sweet and simple story follows a typical school day, from morning hellos to time at home. Full of energy, this book is perfect to share with your little ones so they know what to expect when they start school.

Ali the Great and the Dinosaur Mistake

By Saadia Faruqi (Reader)

Ali is excited about the field trip to the Natural History Museum. He knows all about dinosaurs...or does he? Ali brags to his friends that he’s a dinosaur pro! But when Ali gets his facts wrong, he’s embarrassed. With support from his teacher and the museum guide, Ali learns that growth comes through our mistakes.

The Big Fat Notebook Series

By Workman Publishing (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Middle and High School students will find these books valuable for a better understanding of subjects such as math and science. Explanations combine with illustrations using simple text. Quizzes at the end of each section help reinforce each chapter’s content. The BIG FAT NOTEBOOKS meet Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by both National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers.

Meet A Teacher!

By AnnMarie Anderson (Picture Book)

Meet Emma and Theo, two best friends who share a neighborhood, as well as curious minds and adventurous spirits! Join in on the excitement as these fun-loving friends meet a variety of community helpers and learn the ins and outs of their jobs. Emma has won a contest and her prize is being a teacher for a day. In this factual book, Emma discovers what teachers do during the day and how to lead a class. The book ends with an interview with a teacher as they share tips specific to the career.

How to Get Your Octopus to School

By Becky Scharnhorst (Picture Book)

It’s official! Octopus will start school. However, Octopus does everything possible to stay home. Getting your octopus to school won't be easy. He would much rather stay home with you and play hide-and-seek or dress-up. You know that he will love school if he gives it a chance. This is a sweet and fun story to share with students who are anxious about starting school.