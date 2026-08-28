Westerville Bookmarks | September/October 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

But I'm Bored

By Lizzie Azza

But I'm Bored argues for the importance of independent, unstructured play in children's development and parental well-being. Drawing on the author's expertise and large online following, it offers practical, low-effort strategies to help parents encourage self-directed play, including creating supportive play environments, selecting open-ended toys, setting boundaries and establishing quiet time. The approach aims to foster children's imagination and autonomy while reducing parental pressure and strengthening family relationships.

Miracle Children

By Katie Benner, Erica L. Green

In a year's long investigation, Katie Benner and Erica L. Green explored the lives of the students, the school, the town and Ivy League admissions to understand why Black teens were pressured to trade racial stereotypes of hardship for opportunity. Gripping and illuminating, Miracle Children argues that the lesson of T.M. Landry is not that the school gamed the system but that it played by the rules – its deceptions and abuses the outcome of segregated schools, inequitable education, and the belief that elite colleges are the nation's last path to life-changing economic opportunity.

The Learning Household

By Ken Bain with Marsha Marshall Bain

Children are eager learners, but many find school alienating. How can parents nurture kids' natural curiosity? Educators Ken Bain and Marsha Marshall Bain show that by creating a "learning household" that encourages creativity and resourcefulness, parents can help bring the joy of learning back to the classroom.

To the Moon and Back

By Eliana Ramage

Steph Harper is on the run. When she was 5, her mother fled an abusive husband – with Steph and her younger sister in tow – to Cherokee Nation, where she hoped they might finally belong. In response, Steph sets her sights as far away from Oklahoma as she can get, vowing that she will let nothing get in the way of pursuing the rigorous physical and academic training she knows she will need to be accepted by NASA, and ultimately, to go to the moon. Spanning three decades and several continents, To the Moon and Back encompasses Steph's turbulent journey, along with the multifaceted and intertwined lives of the three women closest to her: her sister Kayla, college girlfriend Della Owens, and Hannah, Steph and Kayla's mother, who has held up her family's tribal history as a beacon of inspiration to her children, all the while keeping her own past a secret.

The Creek, The Crone and The Crow

By Leah Weiss

Welcome to Baines Creek, a humble hamlet hidden deep in Appalachia, where the last one-room schoolhouse in North Carolina is on the brink of closing. It's summer 1980, and teacher Kate Shaw has lived in Baines Creek for ten years. A skeptic at heart, she rejects mountain superstition and Appalachian folklore, much to the disappointment of Birdie Rocas, a powerful and reclusive witch with a trove of secrets. Yet, as Kate prepares to leave, a sudden death, a shocking request, and a legacy that spans centuries throw her into a world that overwhelms her. Enter Lydia Brown, a psychic with a curious birthmark, whose visions stopped when she needed them most. Grief-stricken without her gift and desperate for spiritual guidance, she travels to Baines Creek in search of Birdie and the answers she might provide.

The Botanist's Assistant

By Peggy Townsend

Plenty of people consider Margaret Finch odd. But the same attributes that cause her to be labeled eccentric – an obsessive attention to detail and the ability to organize almost anything – make her invaluable in her job as research assistant to a talented and charismatic botanist. It's those very same qualities, however, that also turn Margaret into a target after a surprising death shakes the small university where she works. Even as authorities claim the death appears to be from natural causes, Margaret fears it might be something more: a murder born of jealousy and dark secrets.

Homeschooled

By Stefan Block

In this memoir, Stefan Merrill Block recounts his childhood after being withdrawn from public school at the age of 9 and educated at home by his mother. He reflects on his experiences within both homeschooling and traditional educational systems, as well as the complex and often strained relationship between mother and son. The narrative situates his personal story within the broader context of the rise of homeschooling in the U.S. and examines the effects of his upbringing, including his later return to public school and experiences with bullying. The work explores themes of family dynamics, education, identity and reconciliation.

Sitting with Dogs: Stories of Rescued Dogs Going from Lost to Loved

By Rocky Kanaka

A collection of narratives about nine rescue dogs aided by animal advocate Rocky Kanaka. The book describes the circumstances that brought each dog to a shelter, the challenges they faced, and the efforts made to help them recover and find permanent homes.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Kindergarten Gets Ready

By Naomi Danis

Mr. Bee transforms an empty classroom into a magical place filled with books, toys, puzzles, blocks and art stations. New Kindergartners will delight in watching Mr. Bee get his classroom ready for the first day of school. A great book to help start a discussion with children about what to expect in kindergarten.

Ava Lin: Best Friend!

By Vicky Fang

Ava is excited about her first day of first grade! New clothes, shoes, a lunch box and a backpack are ready to go along with her secret mission: make a best friend. Will Ava succeed in her mission? Readers are sure to laugh at the humorous scrapes Ava gets into along the way.

What Do We Do in Preschool?

By Kathryn Wanless

For children starting preschool, they will be delighted to see the many things they will do in school throughout the year. An author’s note and suggestions to parents about the ways they can use the book are included.

Sarang Saves the School

By Korena Di Roma Howley

Sarang loves her South Korean fishing village. School and time with her Halmeoni (Grandmother) are her favorite things. However, fewer students are attending school, and the school might close. Sarang develops a plan to keep the school open and to provide her Halmeoni with the education she always wished for. A moving story based on true events.

Big Kids

By K.L. Going

On the first day of school, a young student is overwhelmed by the big kids he sees. He’s afraid, until one of the big kids asks him to be his buddy for Buddy Day. As the two go through the day together, the younger student becomes more comfortable. By the end, he too is feeling like a big kid.

First Ride on a School Bus with Tamir

By Whitney Sanderson

Popular Sesame Street characters guide children through a typical bus ride. Tips on greeting the bus driver, sitting with fellow students and pick-up and drop-off are included. This is a great offering to share with children riding the bus for the first time.