Westerville Bookmarks | November/December 2024

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Desified: Delicious Recipes for Ramadan, Eid, & Every Day

by Zaynah Din (Non-fiction)

Desified is a celebration of South Asian flavors and spices. Inspired by the core principles of Ramadan, this book has more than 90 recipes, including show-stopping breakfasts, simple and satisfying dinners, and feasting dishes to share. Whether you’re looking for the best way to break your fast or you simply want to eat well throughout the year, a desi twist is always delicious.

A Booze & Vinyl Christmas: Merry Music-and-Drink Pairings to Celebrate the Season

by Andre Darlington (Non-fiction)

Whether you’re planning your Ugly Christmas Sweater Party or spending a quiet evening at home by the stocking-lined fireside, make the season bright with this guide to 40 favorite holiday albums from the 1940s to the present. Each entry features liner notes on the album and accompanying boozy beverage recipes that complement the music or connect the drink to the artist.

The Christmas Tree Farm

by Melody Carlson (Fiction)

When Madison McDowell returns from several years of teaching overseas, she has high hopes of picking up where she left off at her family’s Christmas tree farm in Oregon. Damage from a recent wildfire has left the farm in sad shape. And to top it off, her former high school flame, the now-widowed Gavin Thompson, has plans to break Madison’s heart again by turning his neighboring property into a dusty, noisy dirt bike track for his daughter.

The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook

by Bryton Taylor (Non-fiction)

It’s your kitchen – you must defend it! Whether you’re fending off the Wet Bandits or just a hungry family member trying to snag the last slice of cheese pizza, The Unofficial Home Alone Cookbook is here to keep hunger at bay. Perfect for nostalgic Home Alone fans looking to recreate that “I made my family disappear!” magic.

The Book Club Hotel

by Sarah Morgan (Fiction)

With its historic charm and picture-perfect library, the Maple Sugar Inn is considered a holiday winter destination. As the holiday season approaches, the inn is fully booked with guests. Hattie Coleman dreams only of making it through the festive season. But when Erica, Claudia and Anna – lifelong friends who seem to have it all – check-in for a girlfriends’ book club holiday, it changes everything. Can these four women come together to improve one another’s lives and start a whole new chapter?

Bright Lights, Big Christmas

by Mary Kay Andrews (Fiction)

Newly single and unemployed Kerry Tolliver needs a second chance. When she moves back home to her family’s Christmas tree farm in North Carolina, she is guilted into helping her brother, Murphy, sell trees in New York City. She begrudgingly agrees, but she isn’t happy about sharing a trailer with her brother in the East Village for two months. Then, Kerry meets Patrick. Can Kerry’s first impressions about the recently divorced, single father and – dare she say it – handsome neighbor be wrong?

Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents

by Elle Simone Scott

Elle Simone Scott – food stylist, America’s Test Kitchen cast member and author of the bestseller Boards – turns her considerable talents to expanding the boundaries of what food gifts are (they’re endlessly customizable) and when they can be given (literally, anytime), proving along the way that food is one of the best (and best-looking) gifts you can give.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Give

by Jen Arena (Picture Book) One of the most meaningful ways to give is to give a piece of ourselves. A kind word, a helping hand and the gift of friendship are some of the beautiful examples of giving in this engaging picture book.

Harvest Days: Giving Thanks around the World

by Kate DePalma (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Once the growing season ends, people all over the world celebrate and give thanks for the food they harvest. Discover the traditional foods and customs of various cultures shared during harvest celebrations.

Gift & Box

by Ellen Mayer (Picture Book)

Many children may eagerly await a package sent by a long-distance relative. Have you ever wondered what the journey might be like for the gift and its box? A satisfying conclusion that children will recognize might inspire them to create their own story.

A Time to Celebrate: Explore Festivals from Around the World

by Kate Baker (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Kids can travel the globe to learn about some of the most important holidays and festivals celebrated around the world. More than 40 lift-the-flaps make this an interactive traveling adventure.

A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa’s Tasty Trip Around the World

by M.E. Furman (Juvenile Holiday)

Discover the many sweet and savory treats children around the world leave for Santa and his reindeer. You may discover a new treat or tradition for greeting Santa. Some may even surprise you! Recipes for some of the world’s sweet treats are included at the back of the book.