Westerville Bookmarks | November/December 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Call Me Dave

By Denny Lynch

Dave Thomas turned a boyhood dream of owning a hamburger stand into a worldwide success story – proving that honesty, integrity, friendliness and hard work never go out of style. Denny Lynch, Thomas’ close friend and former Wendy's senior vice president of communications, offers an intimate look at the man behind the apron, from his childhood to his second legacy of creating the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which works to find loving homes for children in foster care.

The Radical Fund

By John Fabian Witt

In 1922, a young idealist named Charles Garland rejected a million-dollar inheritance and instead used it to support radical concepts including working-class power, free speech and equality. The Radical Fund chronicles the people, projects and shared beliefs behind Garland’s philanthropic experiment and their efforts to reshape American institutions for the modern age.

Wake Up with Purpose!

By Jean Dolores Schmidt and Seth Davis

Part memoir and part spiritual guide, Wake Up with Purpose! captures the humor, wisdom and common sense that have made Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt an icon of faith and joy. Through inspiring stories from her first century of life, she explores the universal themes that connect us all – from the power of listening to the heavenly joy of a good belly laugh.

Random Acts of Crochet Kindness

By Olivia Dieterich

Discover the worldwide movement spreading kindness and love through the power of crochet. Create 25 sweet and simple crocheted items to label with love and place in your local community to brighten someone else's day.

Upworthy Good People

By Gabriel Reilich and Lucia Knell

This book is a much-needed trove of life-affirming stories told straight from the heart. Handpicked from Upworthy’s community of millions, each piece speaks to the breadth, depth and beauty of the human experience. With proof that decency surrounds each and every one of us, this collection will leave even the most unlikely reader feeling better about the world.

Small Space Revolution

By Tayshan Hayden-Smith

Gardener and activist Tayshan Hayden Smith shares 20 practical projects – with easy-to-follow steps and photos – for transforming small outdoor spaces, pulling inspiration from community gardens around the world. From growing food to creating pollinator gardens, these projects show how small changes can benefit people, communities and the environment, and help us reconnect with nature.

Group Living and Other Recipes

By Lola Milholland

Growing up, Lola Milholland’s parents often opened their house to long-term visitors and unusual guests in need of a place to stay. Years later, Milholland returns home, joining her brother and his eccentric housemates in an experiment of communal living. Through meals, parties and the inevitable tensions of sharing a house, she explores both the utopian joys and irritating challenges of group living as a way of life.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

The Most Wonderful Gift in the World

By Mireia Olivé Obradors Little Mouse searches the riches of the forest for the perfect gift for Mom. A pine cone of nuts, a poppy flower and a blue jay feather are found, but something happens to each on the way home. Finally, Little Mouse settles on bringing Mother the moon. This plan also does not work, and Mouse is crestfallen, but Mom reassures that Mouse has given her the most perfect gift of all.

Let’s Celebrate: Special Days around the World!

By Kate DePalma

Travel to 13 different countries to learn about special days such as Nowruz in Iran or Inti Raymi in Peru. This book is the perfect introduction to holidays around the world for young children.

Give Back

By Gina Bellisario

Through gorgeous illustrations and rhyming verses, a family discovers the many ways to give back to their community – from donating toys, food and clothes to sharing their time and kindness with others.

Bud Finds Her Gift

By Robin Wall Kimmerer

Bud learns from her Nokomis – her grandmother – to take a moment to notice the wonderful gifts the Earth provides, such as delicious strawberries, dewy grass, bird songs and colorful skies. Filled with gratitude, she decides to give back to the Earth by planting trees and creating pollinator gardens.

Books on Bikes

By Isabel Campoy

When Lía comes across a man in the park giving away books from his bike, his simple act of kindness inspires her to do the same for others. She sparks a movement within her community and beyond, showing how one small gesture can spread positivity and reminding us of the power of books.

One Can

By Lana Button and Eric Walters

A young boy is excited to participate in the food drive at his school, eagerly donating his can of food. Unknowingly, he later learns that his own family is in need. But this does not stop him from continuing to share what he has with others – a beautiful reminder that giving and receiving are both part of caring for one another.