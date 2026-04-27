Westerville Bookmarks | May/June 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Eat Yourself Healthy

by Jamie Oliver

Chef Jamie Oliver returns with 120 recipes designed to help readers build a healthier, happier relationship with food. Drawing on his nutrition training and decades of culinary experience, he shows how simple, nourishing meals can energize and satisfy. While the food industry may be fighting against us, Oliver proves healthy eating can be abundant, celebratory and delicious.

Attainable Sustainable Pantry

by Kris Bordessa

Homesteader Kris Bordessa shares more than 120 recipes to help families stock their pantries with wholesome, homemade supplies. From cake mixes and jams, to pickles and relishes, the book replaces overly-processed foods with nourishing alternatives. Along the way, Bordessa offers guidelines on techniques such as canning, fermenting and dehydrating.

Lift

by Anne Marie Chaker

In this personal and empowering memoir, journalist Anne Marie Chaker recounts how discovering bodybuilding in midlife helped her rebuild her confidence after a series of hardships. Challenging body insecurities, Chaker explores how and why strength training transforms both physical health and self-perception – making her case that women shouldn’t make themselves smaller, but stronger.

Walk Yourself Well

by Nina Barough

Walking expert Nina Barough shows how to turn everyday steps into a powerful tool for better health and fitness. With training plans, technique tips and advice for different terrains and climates, this book helps readers make the most of every walk, while inspirational routes from around the world offer motivation for walkers of all levels.

Cook Once, Eat Twice

by Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain makes mealtime easier with smart strategies for cooking efficiently and making food go further. Featuring batch-cooking tips, meal-prep ideas and creative ways to turn leftovers into entirely new dishes, this book is a practical guide to saving time, reducing waste and always having satisfying meals ready.

Strong Roots: A Memoir of Food, Family, and Ukraine

by Olia Hercules

Olia Hercules traces a century of Ukrainian history through the stories and recipes of four generations of her family. Blending personal memories with the flavors of home – from sour cherries to borsch – this memoir reflects on resilience, heritage and belonging and serves as a moving tribute to culture, survival and the enduring powers of family traditions.

Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip

by B. Dylan Hollis

B. Dylan Hollis takes readers on a nostalgic culinary road trip across the United States, exploring iconic desserts from every state. Featuring retro recipes spanning the 1900s to the 2000s, the book celebrates both famous and forgotten sweets – from Boston Cream Pie to the beignets of New Orleans. Using his signature humor, Hollis shares the stories behind each regional favorite along the way.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Hot Food Nice!

by Michael Rosen

Fathers know everything, right? At least that’s what this author thought when he was young. In this comical family story, Rosen shares the day he realized his father doesn’t know everything.

Curry Means More

by Maria Marianayagam

When Shirin’s friend Charlotte smells a delicious dish cooking at her house, the girls ask Shirin’s Amma to explain what curry really is. As they watch her cook, they learn that curry is made with layers of spices, intuition and tradition. This warm story celebrates culture, family and the way food traditions are passed from one generation to the next.

Gymnastica Fantastica

by Briony Stewart

Gymnastica is an aspiring gymnast. She is ready to do her gymnastics show complete with hula hoops, tumbling ribbons, balance beams and gym set rings. Rhythmic text makes this a great read aloud.

Pizza: The Cool Stories and Facts Behind Every Slice

by Paige Towler

Pizza is one of the most eaten foods in the world – but do you know why? Explore pizza’s culinary history, as well as the history of the technological inventions, marketing campaigns and food science that made pizza so popular.

Sports Zone! Hut! Hut! Hike!

by Andrew Maraniss

Jasper, Mo and Ruby are best friends who love sports. When they find out about a new flag football team, they’re eager to join. Readers will learn with Jasper, Mo and Ruby about flag football and what it means to be a good teammate through an engaging mix of nonfiction, comic panels and short chapters.

Drawing Chibi Food: Learn How to Draw Kawaii Onigiri, Adorable Dumplings, Yummy Donuts, and other Cute & Tasty Dishes

by Tessa Creative Art

Drawing enthusiasts will learn step-by-step instructions for turning drawings of food into illustrations too cute for words.