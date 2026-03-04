Westerville Bookmarks | March/April 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Barbieland: The Unauthorized History

by Tarpley Hitt

The secret history of Barbie and what Mattel has done to keep her on top. For nearly seven decades, Mattel billed Barbie as the first adult doll -- a revolutionary alternative to the baby dolls before her, which had treated little girls as future mothers rather than future women. But Barbie was no original. She was a knockoff: a nearly identical copy of a German doll now erased from the narrative in favor of Mattel's preferred version of history. It was Barbie's first secret but far from her last. In Barbieland, journalist and The Drift editor Tarpley Hitt exposes the long-hidden backstory of the world's most famous doll.

The Danish Secret to Happy Kids

by Helen Russell

What do Vikings know about raising children? Turns out, quite a bit. After a decade of living in Denmark, and raising her three kids there, Helen Russell noticed that Nordic kids (or mini-Vikings) are different from children raised in other parts of the world. They eat, learn, play, dress, and even sleep differently. They run, jump, climb, fall and get up again, out in nature, for hours a day, even though the weather's terrible and it's dark from October through March. And then they grow up to be some of the happiest adults on the planet.

Free to Be: Understanding Kids & Gender Identity

by Jack Turban

Kids today are more fluent and expansive in their notions of gender than ever before. Over 700,000 teenagers in America openly identify as transgender, a number that is rising each year. Free to Be is an authoritative deep dive by psychiatrist Dr. Jack Turban into the science, medicine, and politics of gender identity. Free to Be gives you the tools to help the kids in your life navigate the complexity of gender identity, while also coming to a better understanding of what the nuances of gender mean to yourself and society at large.

National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel

by Jessica Gee

A family of five, the Bucket List Family has visited more than 90 countries around the world – having swum with whales in the Tonga, slept in castles in Ireland and even eaten breakfast with giraffes in Africa. Now, mom Jessica Gee brings her tips and tricks to you in this ultimate expert’s guide to traveling as a family. Beautifully-illustrated, this guide includes how-to’s for picking a destination, packing, budgeting and more.

The Yoga of Parenting

by Sarah Ezrin

Mom and yoga teacher Sarah Ezrin offers 34 practices to find more presence, patience, and acceptance – with your child and with yourself. Each chapter highlights a yogic posture and theme and explores how it relates to parenting. Chapters also include prompts such as intention setting, breathwork and journaling, and feature the stories and insights of a wide range of yoga practitioner parents with different experiences.

Nourished Mornings: Easy Real-Food Breakfasts for Kids on the Go

by Renee Kohley

Make breakfast your household's favorite meal of the day with these nutrient-packed morning recipes from the leader of the nourished generation movement, Renee Kohley. In this new collection, Renee shares smart, satisfying and kid-approved meals, from homemade cereals to exciting egg upgrades, and even easy grab-and-go handhelds for those extra-hectic mornings.

Digging into Nature: Outdoor Adventures for Happier and Healthier Kids

By Dr. Pooja Sarin Tandon and Dr. Danette Swanson Glassy

Pediatricians and nature experts Pooja Sarin Tandon and Danette Swanson Glassy make the convincing case that children and families are happier, healthier and more resilient when they spend time in nature. This book offers a wealth of nature-based activities and suggestions for overcoming challenges busy families face when trying to increase their outdoor time. Taking an inclusive approach, it also provides practical tips for parents of children with special health care needs, chronic health conditions and cultural considerations.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Feelings Come, Feelings Go

by Dr. Jillian Roberts

Learning to label and understand feelings starts early. This beautifully-photographed book of children experiencing emotions is the perfect way for adults to start talking with children about their emotions.

Every Body Move!

by Jenna Elyse Johnson

“Every Body Move!” is a repeated refrain in this joyful book that celebrates the children who use mobility aids to move their bodies. A QR code on the back of the book gives readers access to a sing-a-long and animated video of the story. Time to get grooving and moving!

A Place to Hang the Moon

by Kate Albus

Three siblings living in London at the start of World War II are desperate to find a home. After being evacuated to a small rural village in England, these siblings find great comfort in the library, and an ally in Mrs. Müller, the librarian. With many references to classic children’s literature throughout, this beautiful story shows the power of books and finding a family.

First There Was Me, Then There Was You

by Yvonne Sewankambo

A young boy eagerly awaits the arrival of his baby sister. At first, he finds her boring. As she grows, though, he helps her do a whole variety of things. Though they may be different, he vows to always be there for her no matter what. This book is perfect to share with any child expecting a new sibling.

Kids Around the World: What’s Cooking?

by Patty Michaels

Children around the world eat a variety of foods and use food to celebrate, just like we do! Some foods might sound familiar, while others will be new. Learn the origins of common ingredients and the traditions that are celebrated by children around the world.

The Best Kids Cookbook

by Danielle Kartes

Kids will savor the recipes and delight in the photographs in this collection. The author provides a symbol key to help children decide what recipes to try and offers practical kitchen safety tips. For curious kids, unusual recipes are included as well, such as unbaked watermelon fries and caramel apple nachos.