Westerville Bookmarks | September/October 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Defiant Dreams: The Journey of an Afghan Girl Who Risked Everything for Education

by Sola Mahfouz (Biography)

The memoir of a tenacious Afghan girl who secretly educated herself behind closed doors during Taliban rule and escaped to the United States to pursue a career in quantum computing.

Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life

by Deborah Roberts (Non-Fiction)

Renowned ABC journalist Deborah Roberts curates a collection of essays, letters and musings from celebrity friends and colleagues that share how teachers changed them and helped them get to where they are today.

A Most Tolerant Little Town: The Explosive Beginning of School Desegregation

by Rachel Louise Martin (Non-Fiction)

A portrait of the first school to attempt to implement court-ordered desegregation in the wake of Brown v. Board of Education focuses on its impact on Clinton, Tennessee, a small town living through a tumultuous turning point for America.

The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession

by Alexandra Robbins (Non-Fiction)

Alexandra Robbins goes behind the scenes to tell the true, sometimes shocking, always inspirational stories of three teachers as they navigate a year in the classroom.

Where Coyotes Howl

by Sandra Dallas (Fiction)

Set in 1916, the two-street town of Wallace is not exactly what Ellen Webster had in mind when she accepted a teaching position in Wyoming, but within a year's time, she's fallen in love – both with the High Plains and with a handsome cowboy named Charlie Bacon.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read

by Rita L. Hubbard (Juvenile Biography)

At the age of 116, Mary Walker reached and attained a lifelong dream: learning to read. This is an inspirational story that encourages us to continue learning, no matter our age.

This is a School

by John Schu (Picture Book)

As a new school year starts, this picture book shows the wonderful ways that a school can create a community for sharing and learning.

Schools Around the World

by Brenna Maloney (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Journey to faraway places like the Australian outback, Iceland and Bangladesh to see what school is like. Kids will be fascinated by the photographs and fun facts about schools around the world.

I Love My Teacher!

by Francis Gilbert (Reader)

A young girl loves school and continues learning at home by pretending to be just like her teacher. The cheery illustrations and large font are perfect for new readers.

Master Math at Home Grade 5

by DK Publishing (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Complex math concepts for grades K-5 are explained with simple explanations and helpful infographics. Each book focuses on a specific grade and math concept. These are great titles to help parents and kids understand math better.