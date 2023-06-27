Westerville Bookmarks | July/August 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

The Summer Seekers

by Sarah Morgan (Fiction)

Kathleen, 80, had a run-in with an intruder and her daughter wants her to move into a residential home. Martha is having a quarter-life crisis and can’t seem to get her life together. When Martha sees Kathleen’s ad for a companion to share an epic road trip across America with, she decides this job might be the answer to her prayers.

The Thursday Murder Club

by Richard Osman (Fiction)

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves the Thursday Murder Club. When a local developer is found dead, the Thursday Murder Club suddenly find themselves in the middle of their first live case.

The Reading List

by Sara Nisha Adams (Fiction)

After losing his beloved wife, Mukesh worries about his granddaughter who hides in her room reading. Aleisha is a bright teenager working at the local library for the summer. She discovers a crumpled-up list of novels that she has never heard of, and she impulsively decides to read every book. Aleisha passes along the reading list to Mukesh and the shared books create a connection between two lonely souls.

The Lost Ticket

by Freya Sampson (Fiction)

Strangers on a London bus unite to help an elderly man find his missed love connection.

The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot

by Marianne Cronin (Fiction)

Lenni lives on the Terminal Ward at the Glasgow Princess Royal Hospital. In an arts and crafts class, she meets Margot, an 83-year-old, purple-pajama-wearing, fruitcake-eating rebel. Their friendship blooms, and though their days are dwindling, both are determined to leave their mark on the world.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

The One Day House

by Julia Durango (Picture Book)

Wilson wants to fix his neighbor Gigi’s house. With determination inspired by his love for Gigi, Wilson devises a beautiful plan that helps him give Gigi her “one day” house.Gigi and Ojiji

by Melissa Iwai (Reader)

Gigi is excited! Her Ojiji (grandpa) from Japan is moving into her house. Gigi imagines the fun they will have, but when she meets him, Gigi second guesses her excitement. Gigi’s mom helps her understand different aspects of Japanese culture, and Gigi once again is filled with joy.

Grandparents Day!

by Candice Ransom (Reader)

Spending a day with Grandma and Grandpa is always special and makes for cherished memories. Ransom writes a rhythmic tale of a special day in this book perfect for new readers.

P is for Purr

by Carole Gerber (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Work your way through the ABCs with this purr-fect book for cat lovers. Discover fun facts about your favorite felines in this beautifully illustrated alphabet book.

Pets Around the World

by Brenna Maloney (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

Pigeons, beetles and crickets are popular pets in some countries. Discover fun facts and trivia about the pets that people around the world keep.