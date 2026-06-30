Westerville Bookmarks | July/August 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

How to Age Disgracefully

by Clare Pooley

When Lydia takes a job running the Senior Citizens’ Social Club, she quickly realizes its eccentric members are deceptively benign – from a failed actor-turned-kleptomaniac to a rebellious yarn artist, they’re anything but ordinary. When City Council threatens to sell the doomed community center, the members of the Social Club join forces with their tiny friends in the daycare next door to save the building.

The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau

by Kristin Harmel

Colette Marceau spent her life stealing jewels according to her family’s code of honor – take only from the cruel and unkind, and give to those in need – until one night, during WWII, it all went wrong. Decades after her mother was arrested and her sister disappeared with an exquisite diamond bracelet hidden in the hem of her nightgown, Colette is pulled back into her past when the bracelet suddenly resurfaces in a Boston museum exhibit.

Good Joy, Bad Joy

by Mikki Brammer

For more than 80 years, Joy Bridport has played by the rules, but her quiet existence is jolted when she learns that her best friend, Hazel, only has months left to live. Determined to live boldly and make the most of the time that she and Hazel have left together, Joy steps outside of her comfort zone – and into a bit of trouble.

The Best Dog in the World: Essays on Love

by Alice Hoffman

Anyone who has ever been fortunate enough to share their life with a dog knows the experience is both profound and transformative. In this charming collection of essays, 14 celebrated authors share unforgettable tales of the dogs who left pawprints on their hearts – capturing the full range of the canine-human connection, from the joy of welcoming a new puppy to the heartache of saying goodbye to a beloved friend.

The Dogs of Venice

by Steven Rowley

After months of planning a romantic holiday getaway in Venice, Paul is blindsided when his five-year marriage suddenly unravels. After embarking on the trip solo, he meets a scruffy, self-assured dog trotting alongside a canal. Compelled to learn how his new four-legged friend thrives on his own, Paul's journey culminates in a magical encounter that leads him to feel real connection – to a dog, to a foreign city and, most importantly, to himself.

Enormous Wings

by Laurie Frankel

Pepper Mills’ reluctant move to Vista View Retirement Community takes a shocking turn when, at 77 years old, she discovers she’s pregnant. As media attention and public scrutiny descend, Pepper is forced to make some hard decisions and confront questions surrounding autonomy, family and identity.

Sitting with Dogs: Stories of Rescued Dogs Going from Lost to Loved

by Rocky Kanaka

A collection of narratives about nine rescue dogs aided by animal advocate Rocky Kanaka. The book describes the circumstances that brought each dog to a shelter, the challenges they faced and the efforts made to help them recover and find permanent homes.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

At the Cookout

by Nadia Fisher

Summer is perfect for cookouts, especially at Grandma’s house. Cici is eager to have fun with her cousin, Chase, and eat the delicious food Grandma prepares. Games, food and fun await everyone at Grandma’s house!

Two Artists, Grandad and Me

by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Charnelle Pinkney Barlow recalls the moments she spent with her grandfather, the Caldecott-winning illustrator Jerry Pinkney, working side-by-side as artists in his studio. The special bond they had, and the impression he made on her work, is beautifully told and illustrated in this book.

So-Hee and Lowy

by Anna Kang

So-Hee longs for a pet of her own, but she has many allergies. But one day, she sees a sign, “Non-Furry Animal Pet Sale,” at the pet store. Follow the hilarious antics of So-Hee and her pet python Lowy in this book for kids who long for a pet of their own.

Cat Fact Frenzy!

by Nikki Potts

Learn amazing facts about cats in Cat Fact Frenzy. Facts such as a cat’s ear is controlled by 33 muscles, and cats have 230 bones, fill this book. Discover these and more with the Fact Frenzy series.

The Mysterious Magic of Lighthouse Lane

by Erin Stewart

After an embarrassing episode in school where Lucy could not control her feelings, Lucy is looking forward to spending the summer with her grandfather on Prince Edward Island. What awaits Lucy is the grandfather she hardly knows, a magical camera and new friends who help her discover who she is.

Good Boy

by Andy Hirsch

Charlie has anxiety and gets nervous about many things. His parents bring home a dog, which Charlie quickly named Ralph. Although it takes time for Charlie and Ralph to bond, they eventually do as they train for an agility contest. For those who have dogs, tips on communicating with dogs and training them are woven throughout the book.

There Was an Old Dog Who Needed a Nap

by Ed Masessa

A nap is all a dog wants to take after a busy day digging holes, running and playing fetch. But a mouse has other plans and plays music that disturbs the dog. With rhyming verses and playful antics, discover how the dog and mouse compromise.