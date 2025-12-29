Westerville Bookmarks | January/February 2026

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Everything is Tuberculosis: The History & Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection

by John Green

Tuberculosis and humanity have been entwined for millennia. Author John Green combines the story of Henry Rider, a young tuberculosis patient he met in Sierra Leone, with a broader history of the disease. Through Henry’s experience and other accounts, Green explores how this preventable and curable infection remains the world’s deadliest, exposing deep healthcare inequities and the urgent need for global action.

From Self-Care to We-Care: The New Science of Mindful Boundaries and Caring from an Undivided Heart

by Jordan Quaglia

In a world where time feels increasingly scarce, we find ourselves in a dilemma: should we prioritize ourselves or others? Psychologist and compassion scientist Jordan Quaglia challenges the notion that caring for ourselves and caring for others are opposing forces. Blending neuroscience, personal stories and practical exercises, Quaglia offers a framework for cultivating compassion that strengthens both individuals and their communities.

Break the Cycle: A Guide to Healing Intergenerational Trauma

by Mariel Buque

The definitive, paradigm-shifting guide to healing intergenerational trauma-weaving together scientific research with practical exercises and stories from the therapy room-from Dr. Mariel Buqué, PhD, a Columbia University-trained trauma-informed psychologist and practitioner of holistic healing.

The Connection Cure: The Prescriptive Power of Movement, Nature, Art, Service, and Belonging

by Julia Hotz

Journalist Julia Hotz explores the emerging field of “social prescribing,” where doctors treat illness by connecting patients to community activities and resources rather than just medications. In a combination of science, patient stories and personal insight, Hotz reveals how movement, creativity and connection can help heal many of today’s most common mental and physical ailments.

Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health

by Dr. Casey Means

In this book, Dr. Casey Means reveals how many chronic illnesses – from anxiety to heart disease – stem from the same underlying issue: poor metabolic function. Drawing on cutting-edge science, she explains how optimizing the way our cells create and use energy can unlock lasting health, vitality and disease prevention.

Herbal Remedies for Sleep

by Maria Noel Groves

Herbal Remedies for Sleep introduces readers to the top 15 herbs for reducing stress and encouraging a good night's sleep, along with recipes for using them in homemade formulas. The book includes three classes of herbs: those that have a general calming and relaxing effect; adaptogens, a class of herbs that has grown in popularity for its ability to balance and calm the nervous system; and sedative herbs, for those nights when you just can't stop tossing and turning and need to go to sleep quickly.

Medical Gaslighting: How to Get the Care You Deserve in a System that Makes You Fight for Your Life

by Ilana Jacqueline

This practical, realistic guide is designed to help women fight medical bias and neglect to get the care they need and deserve. For women, the possibility of experiencing medical gaslighting - having a health care provider dismiss or ignore their concerns without considering appropriate testing or creating a treatment plan - has always been a very real and present danger, with consequences ranging from self-doubt and emotional stress to delayed diagnosis and death. Equip yourself with the tools you need to be fully heard at every step of the process, and the ability to request, revise, and read your electronic medical records so you and your medical team are on the same page.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Animal Exercises

by Brian Fitzgerald

Toddlers and preschoolers will love imitating animals while getting a healthy dose of exercise. Some animal exercises include walking like a crab, stretching like a seal and stomping like an elephant. Perfect for use at home and school.

Tap and Rap, Move and Groove

by Connie Bergstein Dow

Discover the power of dance. In this book, dance moves are introduced in rhythmic lines that children are sure to enjoy. Suggestions for teaching dance moves and modifications are also included.

Can You Do This? An Imagination Play Book

by Megan Roy

Let your imagination run wild as you perform many of the movements and exercises. This is a fun book to share with children when they have wide open spaces to run and move.

Wonderful Me: A First Guide to Taking Care of Yourself

by Nancy Shapiro

There are many ways that children can take care of themselves. Getting enough sleep, setting boundaries, getting exercise and choosing healthy foods are some examples given in this book. Short explanations of self-help practices help children understand why it’s important to engage in self-help activities.

The Superhero’s First Aid Manual: Step-by-Step Skills for Young People

Dr. Punam Krishan

You can become a first aid superhero! Clear illustrations, explanations, and practice scenarios will help you learn what to do in case of an emergency. Engaging illustrations and the comic-style format will appeal to children of all ages.

How to Be a Doctor and Other Life-Saving Jobs

by Dr. Punam Krishan

While this book focuses on training and career options for doctors, a variety of health care jobs are discussed. Learn about other interesting jobs in health care, such as an expedition doctor, microbiologist, occupational therapist, pharmacist or visiting nurse.