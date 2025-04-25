Westerville Bookmarks - food/fitness | May/June 2025

Adult recommendations from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian at Westerville Public Library

Food for Thought: Essays & Ruminations

by Alton Brown (Non-fiction)

Alton Brown's work on the Food Network, including creating Good Eats and hosting Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen, has resonated with countless viewers and home cooks. Now, he shares exactly what's on his mind, mixing compelling anecdotes from his personal and professional life with in-depth observations on the culinary world, film, personal style, defining meals of his lifetime and much more. Brown explores everything from wrestling a dumpster full of dough to culinary cultural appropriation to his ultimate quest for the perfect roast chicken.

How to Share an Egg: A True Story of Hunger, Love and Plenty

by Bonny Reichert (Non-fiction)

Bonny Reichert avoided engaging with her family's Holocaust history until, in midlife, she unexpectedly confronted it while writing an article. Her father's survival in Auschwitz-Birkenau was a backdrop to her upbringing, but a transformative experience in Warsawa, a perfect bowl of borscht, sparked a journey to explore her culinary roots. This journey intertwined with her personal life from her childhood in the restaurant business to the challenges of marriage, motherhood, and her eventual path to becoming a chef.

Today Loves Food: Recipes from America’s Favorite Kitchen

by Emi Boscamp (Non-fiction)

Ever wonder what your favorite Today Show host cooks at home? Well, Today Loves Food features all-new recipe notes from Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Jenna Bush Hager, who have selected recipes that they love and make for their own families. Today Loves Food also includes recipes by fan-favorite guests, as well as a foreword by Ina Garten.

Chair Pilates and Yoga: Seated Exercises to Improve Strength, Flexibility, Balance and Posture

by Harri Angell (Non-fiction)

Learn how seated exercise can help you lead a happy, healthy and active life. All you need is somewhere to sit. If you find movement a challenge, have reduced mobility or are recovering from injury, seated movement is an enjoyable and beneficial alternative to more demanding workouts. These guided movements will help improve your flexibility, strength, balance, posture and breathing, and can reduce aches and pains.

10-Minute Strength Training Exercises for Seniors: Exercises and Routines to Build Muscle, Balance and Stamina

by Ed Deboo (Non-fiction)

Staying strong and flexible becomes even more important as we age. This guide to exercise for seniors makes it easy to stay in motion with short and simple exercises you can do anytime and anywhere. With clear illustrations alongside step-by-step instructions from licensed physical therapist, Ed Deboo, you'll learn how to build muscle mass, improve bone density, and feel great in only 10 minutes per day.

Every Day with Babs: 101 Easy & Delicious Family-Friendly Dinners for Every Night of the Week

by Barbara Costello (Non-fiction)

Everybody's favorite honorary grandmother is here to save the day with 100 dinner recipes for every day of the week, from Sheet-Pan Mondays to Slow and Low Saturdays, plus tips and tricks to make the daily dinner grind less hectic. From her years of feeding her family as a mother of four to now a grandmother of nine, Barbara Costello has perfected her roster of comforting and delicious family-approved meals.

The Backyard Homestead Guide to Growing Organic Food

by Tanya Denckla Cobb (Non-fiction)

A one-stop reference for all the key information food gardeners need to grow a healthy, bountiful garden. The book features a comprehensive companion planting guide and an in-depth review of the most effective organic pest control practices, including recipes for how to make your own pest deterrent sprays.

Youth recommendations from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor at Westerville Public Library

Thank a Farmer

by Maria Gianferrari (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Meet a variety of farmers responsible for the products we consume daily. The author encourages us to be thankful for the hands that help feed and clothe us.

Paletero Man

by Lucky Diaz (Picture Book)

Children will delight in traveling through a foodie neighborhood as one boy searches for an ice-cold treat from the Paletero Man.

The Littlest Food Critic

by Debbie Rigaud (Picture Book)

Sebastian, the Baby Food Critic, can be picky about his food. Sebastian has a rating system for food from one to five binkies. One day, Sebastian realizes that all his food has one special ingredient.

Drawing Chibi Food: Learn How to Draw Kawaii Onigiri, Adorable Dumplings, Yummy Donuts, and other Cute & Tasty Dishes

by Tessa Creative Art (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Drawing enthusiasts will learn step-by-step instructions turning drawings of food into something too cute for words.

Salt, Pepper, Season, Spice: All the Flavors of the World

by Jacques Pasquet (Juvenile Non-fiction)

When we drink a cup of coffee or tea, eat a chocolate bar or salty pretzel, we are taking a culinary journey around the world. Discover the fascinating history of some of the common ingredients we eat.

Linh’s Rooftop Garden

by JaNay Brown-Wood (Picture Book)

A girl is on a quest for blueberries on her rooftop garden. Along the way, readers will learn about different fruits and vegetables and their many characteristics. A recipe for blueberry and banana pancakes is included.