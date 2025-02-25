Westerville Bookmarks | March/April 2025

Recommended Youth Reads

from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

Game On!

By Maria Le (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Kids around the world have many things in common, especially the need to have fun. Discover the familiar, and not-so-familiar, games that children play around the world.

My Extraordinary Face

By Marissa Suchyta (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Children with facial differences such as port wine stain and cleft palate are given encouragement and strategies for dealing with questions or comments from others. The author provides further prompts and suggestions for adults.

Babies Around the World Eating

by Puck (Board Book)

Babies and toddlers from around the world welcome you on a journey to explore some of the most popular foods from their countries. Basic phrases related to eating and greetings are included throughout the book.

Kitchen Explorers

by America’s Test Kitchen Kids (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Over 8,000 kids contributed to the writing of this book. It is a tasty way for kids to learn about science and math from the comfort of their kitchen.

Maybe Something Beautiful

by F. Isabel Campoy (Picture Book)

Mira loves art, and her random acts of kindness move an artist to imagine something great for the neighborhood. She asks him, “What do you see?” and he says, “Maybe something beautiful.” The enthusiasm that Mira and the artist show for what could be inspires the rest of her community to help make something beautiful.

The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle

by Anne Renaud (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Kids have invented some pretty cool things, including the popsicle! Discover how Frank Epperson’s experiments with soda water as a child, and a mistake, led to this frozen treat that we still enjoy today. Experiments for kids to try are included.

Recommended Adult Reads

from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Feeding Littles Lunches: 75+ No Stress Lunches Everyone Will Love

by Megan McNamee (Non-fiction)

This book is the ultimate lunchbox resource to take the guesswork out of packing lunch whether you’re heading to school, going out for a picnic, or just brown bagging it on a trip. With vibrant photos of 75 real-life lunches, charts, and grocery lists for visual inspiration, this book helps parents break out of their lunchbox rut and feel confident creating healthy, balanced lunches.

Kids Thrive at Every Size: How to Nourish Your Big, Small, or In-Between Child for a Lifetime of Health and Happiness

by Jill Castle (Non-fiction)

For every parent worried about their child’s weight or size, this book offers an approach to health that focuses on the whole child. So, what does a healthy, fit child look like, and how can parents actually raise one in a world of abundant food, busy lives, toxic diet culture and societal pressures? Pediatric nutritionist, Jill Castle, offers parents a roadmap for navigating the ins and outs of raising children who are larger, smaller, or in-between.

The Whalebone Theatre

by Joanna Quinn (Fiction)

One blustery night in 1928, a whale washes up on the shores of the English Channel. Twelve-year-old Cristabel Seagrave and the rest of her household build a theatre within the whale’s skeleton. Seagrave is an orphan, mostly ignored, but within the Whalebone Theatre, she is fully at home and in charge, allowing her imagination to come to life. As Cristabel grows into a headstrong young woman, World War II rears its head. She and her brother become British secret agents working undercover in Nazi-Occupied France.

50 Hikes with Kids: Illinois, Indiana and Ohio

by Sharon Cox (Non-fiction)

Midwest kids live in a magnificent natural playground. Easy-to-read trail maps, intuitive directions, elevation and length details for each hike, restroom information and places to grab snacks are included. Plus, scavenger hunts make it fun for even the youngest trekkers to learn about local flora, fauna and geology. Hikes include the Leatherleaf Bog Trail in Moraine Hills State Park, the Bluffs of Beaver Bend, the Lodges Trail in Cuyahoga Valley National Park and more.

Believe in the World: Wisdom for Grown-Ups from Children’s Books

by Amy Gash and Elise Howard (Non-fiction)

Everything we need to know as adults can be found in the brilliant, imaginative, diverse world of children's books. This illustrated collection reminds us not to lose sight of the values we learned as kids—be courageous, do good deeds, respect our imaginations and maybe even break a few rules every once in a while. Some quotations bring readers back to old favorites such as The Little Prince or Ramona Forever, while others lead to the exciting variety of children’s books being published today.

The Birds, The Bees, and The Elephant in the Room: Talking to Your Kids About Sex and Other Sensitive Topics

by Rachel Coler Mulholland (Non-fiction)

Known as ‘Shug’ to her nearly one million TikTok followers, Rachel Coler Mulholland has become a favorite voice for parents trying to navigate tricky conversations with their curious and confused children. This book empowers parents and caregivers by helping facilitate essential but scary conversations. The book covers a variety of topics including how babies are made, dating, safe sex practices, the differences between gender and sexual orientation, and how to discuss consent. Written in the frank and funny tone of Mulholland’s videos, this book arms readers with applicable skills and accurate knowledge, keeping the next generation of kids safe in an ever-changing world.

Caring for Kids from Hard Places: How to Help Children and Teens with a Traumatic Past

by David Schooler

Jayne and David Schooler discuss reasons why children and teens sometimes exhibit potentially disruptive behavior. Together, the authors offer practical strategies for training, equipping and resourcing staff and volunteers, to provide a responsive environment for children with behavioral challenges. Caring for Kids from Hard Places helps caregivers discover how to better love children from difficult backgrounds and pave their way for a better life.

For online library resources such as ebooks, digital magazines, kids activities and more, visit www.westervillelibrary.org