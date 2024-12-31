Westerville Bookmarks | January/February 2025

Recommended Youth Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Sesame Street’s Let’s Cook Together

by DK Publishing (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Young children will enjoy cooking along with their favorite Sesame Street characters, and you! 40 healthy and simple recipes with step-by-step instructions ideal for budding chefs.

A World of Pausabilities

by Frank Sileo (Picture Book)

“Do you know what a pausability is?” the author asks. It’s a moment or activity that helps us relax. Engaging text and illustrations provide practical relaxation tips for elementary students such as taking a walk, feeling the sun or really noticing the taste of food. Further information for adults is included.

Eyes, Nose, Belly, Toes: My First Human Body Book

by Krupa Bhojani Playforth, M.D. (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Engaging text and illustrations are just-right for toddlers who want to learn more about the body. Children learn the basics about the body and will be encouraged to develop gross and fine motor skills. An excellent first look at the human body!

Recommended Adult Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Break the Cycle

by Mariel Buque (Non-fiction)

Leading trauma psychologist, Dr. Mariel Buqué, delivers a groundbreaking guide to transforming intergenerational pain into intergenerational abundance. Weaving together scientific research with practical exercises and stories from the therapy room, Buqué teaches readers how trauma is transmitted from generation to generation and how the cycle can be broken through tangible therapeutic practices.

All in Her Head

by Misty Pratt (Non-fiction)

Mood disorders have skyrocketed among women, who are twice as likely to be diagnosed as men. Yet, in a healthcare system steeped in gender bias, women's complaints are often dismissed. Their normal emotions are pathologized and treatments routinely fail to address the root causes of their distress. Pratt explores how to pinpoint what's wrong with women's mental health, and what needs to change.

Generation M

by Jessica Sheperd (Non-fiction)

Evidence based. Lifestyle oriented. The practical guide you need for the life you want. A fresh plan for a new generation entering perimenopause and menopause. With clinical insights, actionable tips, and holistic guidance, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB/GYN and women's health advocate, redefines how to make the most of your health and vitality.