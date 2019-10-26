× Expand Pete Sterk

Pete Sterk’s Favorite Cherry Pie

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or frozen tart cherries

1 to 1 ½ cups granulated sugar

4 tbsp. cornstarch

⅛ tbsp. almond extract (optional)

Your favorite pie crust or pie dough recipe for 2 crusts

1 ½ tbsp. butter, to dot

1 tbsp. granulated sugar, to sprinkle

Method

Place cherries in medium-size saucepan and place over low/medium heat. Cover. After the cherries lose considerable juice, which may take a few minutes, remove from heat. In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cornstarch. Pour this mixture into the hot cherries and mix well. Add the almond extract, if desired, and mix. Return the mixture to the stove and cook over low heat until thickened, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat and let cool. If the filling is too thick, add a little water; too thin, add a little cornstarch.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Use your favorite pie dough recipe and prepare your crust. Divide in half and roll out each piece large enough to fit into an eight- or nine-inch pan. Pour cooled cherry mixture into the crust. Dot with butter. Moisten edge of bottom crust and place top crust on top. Flute the edge of the pie, then make a slit in the middle of the crust for steam to escape. Sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for about 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a rack to cool. Serve and enjoy.