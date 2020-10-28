Westerville Cares

With all the changes that have been made these past months, it’s no wonder giving back has changed, too.

The Westerville Area Resource Ministry, Westerville Caring and Sharing, and Neighborhood Bridges have all adapted to the circumstances and are giving a helping hand to the community in a time when they are needed most.

Now more than ever, these local organizations and non-profits need your help to make it through the holidays. Here’s how their operations have changed and how you can get involved today.

Westerville Area Resource Ministry

WARM quickly adapted its services and volunteer programs to roll with the times and address the needs of the community.

“These past six months have challenged us to meet our community’s ever-growing needs,” says Pam Aylor, a member of the WARM development and communication team.

WARM made some major changes to its operations, including creating a drive-through pickup model for the food pantry and farmers’ market, joining virtual job fairs with the Way2Work program, and expanding the sites around Westerville for the summer Kids Lunch Club Program.

“At the start of the pandemic, Westerville City offered their Utility Payment Holiday and requested for those that were able, to donate the payment to a favorite local charity,” says Aylor. “We were humbled by those blessings from many of you, which have allowed us to serve the increasing numbers of those in need.”

Now, WARM is working to improve its drive-through pickup model by providing clients with the opportunity to choose the foods in their box. Staff is also researching ways to reach more families in need.

“We continue to need volunteers to work sorting donations, packing boxes and delivering food boxes to our clients’ cars during our drive-through pickup times,” Aylor says. “We also have volunteers that have tasks they accomplish at home, which keeps them safe while also actively supporting WARM and our clients, for those that prefer to help from home.”

Coming up next is the annual holiday food drive, and there is a pressing need for volunteers.

“This is a no-contact, socially distanced, fun activity for your safe pandemic group,” says Aylor.

To donate, volunteer or reach out for more information, email Aylor at pam@warmwesterville.org.

Westerville Caring and Sharing

True to its yearly schedule, Caring and Sharing still hosted its annual Back to School supply drive in August by providing book bags, school supplies, personal products and gift cards for new clothing to eligible families in the Westerville School District.

“We would typically have an event that allowed each family to come to our donated location, pick out their book bags and other items, and be able to talk to each other one on one,” says Mary Pugh, vice president of Caring and Sharing. “Of course, this year we could not, so we did a drive-through event and simply handed (families) their pre-packed items.”

One of the considerations Caring and Sharing has taken into account is the safety of both its volunteers and those it helps. That means fewer face-to-face interactions and a shift in the usual holiday gift drive.

This year, Caring and Sharing staff will be collecting gift cards and monetary donations to give to families in need.

“We wish it could be more personal,” says Pugh. “In order to do this, we will need to ask the community to support us the same as they so generously have in the past. A sponsor can contact us and let us know how many children they would like to sponsor.”

More than anything, Caring and Sharing is proud of the Westerville community and its ability to come together in trying times.

“Our small group works year-round to make these projects happen, but we could not do them without the community being willing to donate both their time and their money,” Pugh says. “We are all one and Westerville strong!”

To volunteer with Caring and Sharing or make a donation, call 614-470-4320.

Neighborhood Bridges

Neighborhood Bridges didn’t put a hold on helping when the pandemic hit in March.

“(We) quickly adopted the Mr. Rogers model of find the helper as we were unsure who may need assistance and how,” says Richard Bannister, CEO.

One of the organization’s major accomplishments was the Pay It Forward utility holiday put on by the city in April, when Neighborhood Bridges was able to provide more than $10,000 in Wi-Fi hotspots to Westerville students and families. Neighborhood Bridges had a direct impact on Westerville this summer, too, by sponsoring the Westerville Education Foundation’s Summer Reading Program.

“We’ve seen an amazing response from the Westerville community during the COVID-19 crisis and we thank the schools and city for their continued support and partnership,” says Bannister.

The donation centers, originally at the Westerville Fire Station and the April Schaad State Farm Agency, had to close, and Neighborhood Bridges quickly adapted a contactless donation drop-off on the porch of one of the area directors.

“Since Jan. 1 of this year, and more so since the COVID-19 public health crisis, Neighborhood Bridges has directly impacted more than 82,000 children and families, raising our average daily impact this year to 336 students/families per day,” says Bannister. “These statistics include all 27 neighborhood communities, and Westerville is among the leading communities in terms of donations and impact.”

To volunteer with Neighborhood Bridges or make a donation, email westerville@neighborhoodbridges.org.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor.