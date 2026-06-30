Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival returns with familiar favorites and new experiences

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Westerville’s favorite summer tradition, the Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival, returns to Heritage Park this year, July 11-12.

The two-day festival features more than 125 fine arts and craft exhibitors showcasing multiple mediums; 18-plus food trucks with options ranging from Schmidt’s sausage truck to Whit’s on wheels; 30 live musical performances throughout the weekend; and, this year, several special nods to the nation’s 250th birthday.

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A vibrant celebration of art, music and creativity, attendees can enjoy exploring artist booths, interactive art demonstrations and a variety of family-friendly fun. Children will appreciate face painting, an obstacle course, arts activities with the Arts Council of Westerville, an instrument petting zoo with Musicologie and an expanded KidsZone with yard games such as Big Jenga, Connect 4 and more. Adults can enjoy beverages from Rhinegeist and High Bank Distillery, now available both Saturday and Sunday.

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Alongside an expanded KidsZone and extended alcohol sales, the Chamber is excited to provide free t-shirts to every volunteer for the first time this year, thanks to Roush Honda.

“We couldn’t do the festival without our volunteers, from our volunteer committee to our community partners, to all the people who help us the weekend of. We’re very appreciative of them,” says Westerville Area Chamber Communications & Community Outreach Manager Stacey Rusterholz. “I think that’s what’s so special about the festival, it takes a lot of different people coming together, so it’s truly a community event.”

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Another notable change to this year’s festival is the temporary omission of the youth art exhibit and silent auction. Due to much-needed structural renovations at Everal Barn, both features will remain on pause until 2027.

“We’re disappointed to not be able to host the youth art exhibit and silent auction, but we’re looking forward to having a wonderful new space that can highlight everyone’s art,” says Rusterholz.

In the meantime, the Chamber encourages those interested to save and submit their artwork next year.

Hear more from local artist Said Oladejo-Lawal here, whose art will be featured at the festival.

Honoring local history

Beyond the festival grounds, this year’s America 250 elements tie into a larger community effort taking place across Westerville, with a variety of programs and events planned by the City that began back in May, highlighting local stories and history.

One of the City’s signature projects is a series of 12 murals showcasing Westerville’s untold stories – spotlighting its lesser-known but significant legacies. Created by multiple artists and installed in diverse locations, the murals will remain displayed for three to five years.

Festival attendees will get the chance to learn more about the mural initiative throughout the weekend, alongside other America 250-inspired touches, including themed arts and crafts for kids, patriotic music in between live performances and a production by the Curtain Players – The Day We Began – revolving around historical Westerville figures.

“As part of the Westerville America 250 Committee, we wanted to make sure there was a presence at as many events as possible to make a nod to the anniversary of our country but also share more about Westerville’s history,” says Rusterholz. “We want our community to remember that connection while also seeing it in a Westerville-specific way.”

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Passing the mic

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The Battle of the Bands, introduced to the festival in 2023, is one feature that continues to grow in popularity each year.

Held prior to the festival in May at the Alum Creek Park Amphitheater, the competition invites all genres of young musicians ages 11-18 – including bands, ensembles and solo acts – to show off their talent and vie for an opportunity to play at the fest.

For years, the festival has supported central Ohio artists and musicians, bringing back favorites while introducing audiences to new performers. Now, the Battle of the Bands acts as an extension of that mission, says Rusterholz – giving first-time performers a chance to connect with the community and reach a larger audience.

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“It started as a way to engage the younger generation. We really wanted to find an intentional way to include younger folks and provide an experience for everybody at the festival to showcase their talent and share their gifts with others,” says Rusterholz. “I think any opportunity you can give kids to share their passion with the community is really important.”

An exciting change this year, multiple winners will get to perform at the festival, including on the Main Stage rather than the Community Stage. While official winner One Number Off won’t be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict, runner-up Short Fuse will play their place Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Participants Sienna Collins and Gabriel Michael will also perform Sunday at the Songwriter tent.

For more information about the festival’s featured artists, performers, food vendors and more, visit www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.