WesterFlora Garden Tour 2019 is set for July 21

× Expand Arches within a garden are often homemade and are encouraged by judges, as it promotes a creative, inviting feel into the area.

The WesterFlora Garden Tour turns 28 this year and – garden pun absolutely intended – continues to grow in interest and size within the community. While the planning begins in January, the tour is set for July 21.

The event encompasses 10 to 12 gardens and is predicted to attract 300–500 visitors this year. It’s planned by a diligent and passionate committee of 12 members.

The WesterFlora’s publicist Linda Laine can’t say enough about the amazing gardens in the tour. She, along with several others, will select the lucky homes that will be included.

While no garden is the same, Laine’s contains a flourishing growth of Dalias. She and her husband specialize in the flower and have over 180 different types growing in their yard.

“We, as a group, all look for different things when considering a garden,” Laine says. “We look for diversity and also try to find gardens that aren’t completely finished, so that people can see them grow overtime.”

Because the tour is ongoing, gardens can be included year after year. Laine’s own home has been included 12 times and admirers have approached her to compliment how much they loved watching its progression.

× Expand Garden décor and art can give your natural area a flair of personality and life. Garden Club judges say you should have an item that pulls you into the area, like a focal point.

Past participating gardens have boasted tree houses, vegetables, single-color themes and even one chicken coop. The tour hopes to show off the variety of creativity and beauty Westerville has to offer, clearly exemplified in the beautiful gardens and yards on the tour.

While it’s not meant to be a competition, attendees can vote on which home and garden they enjoyed the most for the People’s Choice Award. Along with that, critics come to judge gardens on the tour and then a celebratory dinner is held where each homeowner receives feedback on how to further diversify their oasis.

Laine was the one who thought of implementing music throughout the tour, giving each home and backyard a fantastical, fairy-tale-like atmosphere. She hopes people come on the tour to enjoy the beauty, learn more about how to sculpt nature into art and even become inspired to start their own gardens.

Laine’s garden will continue to grow, as will her passion for the WesterFlora Garden Tour.

WesterFlora is sponsored by Westerville Parks and Recreation, the Westerville Garden Club and Hoover Gardens.

To purchase tickets, visit www.westerflora.com.

× Expand “We have things from all over the world in our garden,” Laine says. “We make things ourselves too – like arbors and fairy gardens.”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.