WARM prepares for its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Blessing food drive

Expand WARM Inside the food drive warehouse

On Nov. 21, the Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM) will open its parking lot for its annual Thanksgiving Blessing food drive, providing Thanksgiving dinners to families in need, something it has done for the community since the event’s inception in 2004.

In 2021, 471 families were helped, a number which grew to more than 580 in 2025 and continues to rise.

“A couple times we’ve projected higher than what we actually get,” says Chad Maxeiner, executive director of WARM. “(This year), I would say probably 600 to 625 (families) would be realistic. It could be more.”

On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, those who sign up will be able to drive through stops in the parking lot of WARM headquarters and receive a variety of contents to complete and complement their holiday meal.

Expand WARM Volunteers direct recipients waiting in line.

“There’s everything (from) turkey, fresh produce, canned products and stuffing,” says Maxeiner.

The food drive also distributes Blessing Bags – containing goods such as brown sugar, cranberry sauce, baked beans and more – alongside small games to promote family bonding, such as small puzzles or a deck of cards with game ideas, and a prayer if desired.

In recent years, two essential items were added: a turkey baster and an aluminum foil pan. Left with extra funds one year, Maxeiner bought aluminum pans and turkey basters after noting that they were difficult to find close to the holiday. WARM organizers realized just how important the items were once a client hugged a volunteer and tearfully remarked that she often didn’t have anything to cook a turkey in.

“(That’s why) Thanksgiving Blessing matters. It shows the true heart of Westerville,” says Katlyn Giberson, WARM’s director of communications. “Neighbors donate the food. Volunteers pack it, load it and carry it to our neighbors’ doors. No single person or organization could do this alone, and no one has to… It’s all of Westerville coming together, neighbors serving neighbors and showing, once again, what kind of community we are.”

Expand WARM Volunteers load cars with Blessing Bags and more.

Outside of the Thanksgiving Blessing program, WARM offers year-round food donations to residents within the Westerville City School District who are below the federal poverty guidelines through its Choice Market, Share Bac-A-Pac and other programs and events – a mission the organization has upheld since its creation in 1972.

Alongside food assistance, the nonprofit has grown to also help community members with employment support through its Way2Work program, resource referrals for essential needs and spiritual care.

“We aim to provide stability, dignity and hope,” says Giberson. “And that can come through food, it can come through a workforce conversation or it can come through a foil pan.”

Those interested in donating are encouraged to directly fill a Blessing Bag or give financially at www.warmwesterville.org.

Grey Romohr is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.