Using interior design to keep warm

It’s freezing outside, but it doesn’t have to be inside your house. There are plenty of ways to warm up your home – and we don’t just mean cranking up the thermostat. With just a few décor changes and additions, you can cozy up the feel of any room.

Michelle Ethridge, interior designer of Westerville’s Instyle Interiors, offers her expertise in how you can warm up your space.

Knits

Knitted materials exude comfort and warmth. Not only are they useful for an afternoon spent curled up on the couch, they’re also a perfect way to warm up a room.

“The first things that come to mind – I think of area rugs and throw blankets and pillows,” Ethridge says. “Really cozy blankets and throw pillows.”

Ethridge makes it clear that you can be trendy and maintain a beautiful space without sacrificing comfort.

“Anything with a chunky weave is really popular right now. Anything fur, Mongolian hair, that shouts outdoorsy or animal always feels really cozy,” she says.

Macy’s

Madison Park Chunky Knit, $200

Restoration Hardware

Luxe Faux Fur Throw, $149-329

Incorporate wood

Wood has a warm, rich feeling to it. The tones and finishes vary, allowing decorators to get creative. Combining metal and wood pieces can create an even cozier tone in a room.

“If you have hardwood floors, put down a runner or a large rug by the entryway,” Ethridge says. “You can put faux animal fur rugs in the living room, even if you already have a carpet, just to winterize it.”

Amish Originals

Hair Pin Sofa Table, $365

Pastels and brass

Blending pastels and brass gives a soft feel to a bedroom. Try replacing bedsheets with a blush color and incorporate brass and golden orange décor to contrast the two.

“I tend to gravitate toward neutrals, like cream or off-white, but it’s more about finding the right materials like wool, chunky knit and fur,” Ethridge says. “Those all feel very warm to me.”

At Home

24D Brass Metal Clock, $29.99

Punched Metal Brass, $34.99

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.